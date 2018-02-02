Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Gugudan did the opening for ! Sejong's cute mcing captured fanboys' eyes. And her cheerful dance moves for new song "The Boots" brightened the mood! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Suzy, Red Velvet, ChungHa, JBJ, Oh My Girl, and so on.





[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.02.02

입력 2018.02.02 (16:10) 페이스북 Live

