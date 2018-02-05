KBS NEWS

"朴 前 대통령이 삼성 겁박한 사건"…1심과 달라진 이재용 재판
"朴 前 대통령이 삼성 겁박한 사건"…1심과 달라진 이재용 재판
"특검이 규정한 사건 본질과는 거리가 있다. 전형적인 정경유착을 찾을 수 없다. 박근혜 전 대통령...
검찰 "MB가 국정원 뇌물 주범"…김백준 공소장에 적시
검찰 "MB가 국정원 뇌물 주범"…김백준 공소장에 적시
이명박 정부 때 국가정보원이 특수활동비를 청와대에 뇌물로 건넸다는 혐의를 수사 중인 검찰이 이명박...

Olympic Countdown
입력 2018.02.05 (14:56) | 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Inter-Korean relations take center-stage in the countdown to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong-nam will visit PyeongChang for the opening of the Winter Olympics on February 9. A North Korean orchestra is also set to arrive in the South this week.

[Pkg]

North Korea has announced that its high-level delegation that will visit the South during the Winter Olympics will be headed by the chief of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Young-nam. In a letter sent on Sunday evening, the North said that its high-level delegation comprising three officials headed by Kim Young-nam and 18 staff members will visit the South from February 9th to 11th. South Korea's Ministry of Unification said that the North did not disclose the names of the three officials. Observers say that the North chose Kim Young-nam, a high-ranking government official in the North, to head its delegation in light of the fact that top dignitaries from all over the world will attend the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. However, the delegation may also include Kim Jong-un's close aide Choe Ryong-hae, as Kim Young-nam has little authority, especially in terms of inter-Korean relations. Meanwhile, some 20 members of the North Korean orchestra arrived in the South on Monday. They are mostly technicians who brought instruments and equipment. The North Korean artists will arrive in South Korea on Tuesday to perform in Gangneung on February 8th, the day before the Olympic opening ceremony, and in Seoul on February 11th. The North's cheering squad, taekwondo performers and journalists will come on Wednesday. An inter-Korean taekwondo team will stage four performances, including one performance ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
