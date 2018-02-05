Inter-Korean Teamwork

[Anchor Lead]



The unified Korean women's ice hockey team fell to Sweden 3-1 in a friendly match ahead of their official Olympic debut this weekend. The team included four North Korean players. Though they didn’t manage to pull out a victory, the team displayed some impressive teamwork.



Three hours prior to the game, two buses carrying the unified Korean ice hockey team arrive amid tight security. The team's coach, Sarah Murray, appeared confident and smiling in front of some 200 journalists from Korea and abroad, who flocked to cover the game. The 35 players, including 23 South Korean and 12 North Korean athletes, worked as a team within an amiable atmosphere, setting strategies together ahead of the game. The players entered donning uniforms that featured the Unified Korea flag. The Korean folk song "Arirang" played instead of the two countries' national anthems. Some three thousand spectators filling the ice rink ardently cheered on the unified team by chanting, "We are one." Coach Murray initially planned to deploy only three North Korean players, but later decided to let four players join the match. Chung Soo-hyon, a prominent North Korean ice hockey player, was assigned to the second line. In the fourth minute of the first period she made an impressive shot against Team Sweden, which is ranked 5th in the world. The unified team was lauded for its strong attacking skills, with Park Jong-ah scoring a stunning goal. But its defense revealed some glaring holes, as it has been only a week since the team began training together. The game ended with Team Sweden beating the Unified Korean team 3-1. The two teams will face each other again in the second match of the group stage at the Winter Olympics.



[Soundbite] Pak Chol-ho(N. Korean Coach of Unified Korean Women's Ice Hockey Team) : "This match made me realize that North and South Korea can achieve anything if they join hands."



The unified team arrived in Gangneung on Monday morning to make final preparations for the Olympics.

Inter-Korean Teamwork

입력 2018.02.05 (14:58) 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today

