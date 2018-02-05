[Anchor Lead]



Parts of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics have been unveiled to the public with a final rehearsal this weekend. But the freezing weather was a problem. Spectators who were invited to the rehearsal said that although the ceremony was magnificent, it was too cold to enjoy.



[Pkg]



Extravagant lights and fireworks fill the venue of the opening and closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Five young performers embark on an adventure in a snow-covered field. The opening ceremony has aroused significant attention by combining the elements of Korean traditions and modernity. Only a 30-second video of the rehearsal has been disclosed to the media under the tight security of the International Olympic Committee. Some 20,000 spectators who were invited to the rehearsal were required to sign a confidentiality agreement. After the rehearsal, they only said that the ceremony was magnificent and fully represented the charms of Korea.



[Soundbite] Min Joo-ha(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident): "It's very cold, but the ceremony is beautiful and really worth watching."



However, the freezing weather was a major drawback. On the day of the rehearsal, temperatures in PyeongChang fell to 15 degrees Celsius below zero, with a wind chill of minus 21 degrees.



[Soundbite] Woo Tae-kyung(Volunteer) : "We have been working for over six hours now. My hands and feet are very cold. It's freezing in here."



The organizing committee of the Games has installed wind shields and heated resting areas while supplying windbreakers, hats and blankets to the spectators, but they were not enough to protect them from the cold. During rehearsals for the opening ceremony, there were problems with entrance delays. With the start just four days away, there are still some issues that need to be solved.

Cold Opening

입력 2018.02.05 (15:01) 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today

