While the Winter Olympics are underway in Korea, a samba festival will be in full swing in Brazil, on the opposite side of the globe. But even at the Brazilian festival, a PyeongChang Olympic mascot and Korean performing artists are working hard to promote the Winter Olympic Games.



PyeongChang Olympic mascot Suhorang shimmies to the beat with samba dancers showing off flashy moves to the samba rhythm. The Brazilian dancers show off their energetic steps to K-pop music as well. Then a street carnival takes place with a Korean folk band at the lead, followed by a samba parade. The Korean Cultural Center and the Korean community association in Brazil have participated in the carnival celebration for Asian countries.



[Soundbite] (Brazilian Carnival Dancer) : "Brazil and Korea are coming together through samba. Being different countries doesn't matter. What's important is peace."



The PyeongChang Olympic flag waves to the samba rhythm and young people wearing clothes with Olympic symbols are having fun. This festival promoting the PyeongChang Olympics has become a celebration that brings all countries and races together. The Olympic Games and the carnival are being held around the same time, and the Winter Games are gaining attention in Brazil as well.



[Soundbite] (Event Organizer) : "The meaning of this festival is to bring all of us together as one, just like the Winter Olympics."



Even Brazil, ahead of its world-famous carnivals, is wishing for a PyeongChang Olympic Games that will champion peace and harmony.

Samba Festival

입력 2018.02.05 (15:03) 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today

