Harassment Probe

Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon answered questions from the prosecution on Sunday about her allegations of sexual harassment from male work colleagues. Responding to criticism that the prosecution is investigating one of its own, a committee comprised of civilians will oversee the prosecutors' probe activities.



Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon, who showed up at the Eastern District Prosecutors' Office yesterday morning, returned home after being questioned for over 9 hours. She was investigated as the victim of alleged sexual harassment.



[Soundbite] Seo Ji-hyeon(Prosecutor) : "I told them everything as it happened. I hope this case will prompt past victims to come forward freely and cause future offenders to disappear."



Prosecutor Seo first stated in detail the sexual harassment that took place in 2010. She was also questioned about her claim that she had been unfairly transferred to a regional office four years after the sexual harassment. The key challenge for the investigators is whether the accused - former chief prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun and Liberty Korea Party representative Choi Gyo-il, who was the Justice Ministry's criminal bureau chief - had exercised undue influence. The investigators reported that they had secured Prosecutor Seo's testimonies about all these accusations. They added that Ahn and Choi may be summoned, if needed. The investigators are taking a different stance from early on when the team said that they didn't have the authority to investigate them directly. Also, female chief prosecutors at 28 prosecutors' offices nationwide have been tasked with collecting sexual abuse and harassment cases to design countermeasures. The case studies will be submitted to the investigation team shortly. Meanwhile, a civilian committee is being organized to counter the criticism that the prosecution is investigating one of its own. The committee will receive reports about investigation activities and give recommendations about investigation direction and scope.

