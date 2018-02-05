[Anchor Lead]



A number of high profile and even deadly safety incidents have made headlines in Korea in recent months. Starting from Monday, the government has announced nationwide safety inspections. The names of the inspectors will be made public for the sake of transparency.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, the government will kick off nationwide safety inspections to be jointly carried out by the public and private sectors for 54 days until late March. The inspections target around 298,000 facilities vulnerable to safety management issues. Sixty-thousand of them including smaller hospitals and publicly-used establishments will be considered as particularly at risk and will be subject to a total, more thorough examination. In the past, the inspections mainly targeted public facilities such as outdated bridges and schools. But from this year, more structures and buildings will be checked. To boost accountability of the procedure, the names of officials conducting the inspections and post-verification will be disclosed. If self-inspections are found to have been poorly managed or falsified, stern administrative measures will be taken against the officials in charge. The role and responsibility of local governments will also be strengthened. The central government will also have local authorities put more emphasis on the nationwide inspections in their overall disaster management assessment. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety will also offer 20 billion won in special grants to provincial governments that invest heavily in safety measures.

Safety Inspections

입력 2018.02.05 (15:06) 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today

