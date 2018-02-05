[Anchor Lead]



Researchers around the world are fiercely competing to develop driverless cars. In Korea, a hydrogen powered electric vehicle made a successful autonomous test run on an expressway from Seoul to Pyeongchang, a distance of 190 kilometers.



[Pkg]



This is a self-driving car running on an expressway. It maintains a distance with other vehicles and passes through a tunnel at consistent speed. When the truck in front slows down, the car changes lanes. At the toll gate, it slows down. As the car drives on its own, the human driver can read a magazine and open the car window and even take photos. The self-driving car made a successful test run at a maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour from capital Seoul to Pyeongchang, which is a distance of 190 kilometers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-woo(Hyundai Motor) : "The current stage of verifying various scenarios of unpredictable situations can be an important stepping stone toward the future."



Nonetheless, Korea lags behind other global leaders such as Google in autonomous driving technology. Korea is ahead in terms of communications but numerous sensors and artificial intelligence is the key to autonomous vehicles.



[Soundbite] Prof. Cho Yong-seok(Kookmin University) : "Regulatory support from the government, R&D funding as well as cooperation between academia and industries must come together."



Constructing related infrastructure including roads also remains a task if Koreais to achieve its goal of commercializing self-driving cars by the year 2030.

Driverless Trials

입력 2018.02.05 (15:08) 수정 2018.02.05 (16:43) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Researchers around the world are fiercely competing to develop driverless cars. In Korea, a hydrogen powered electric vehicle made a successful autonomous test run on an expressway from Seoul to Pyeongchang, a distance of 190 kilometers.



[Pkg]



This is a self-driving car running on an expressway. It maintains a distance with other vehicles and passes through a tunnel at consistent speed. When the truck in front slows down, the car changes lanes. At the toll gate, it slows down. As the car drives on its own, the human driver can read a magazine and open the car window and even take photos. The self-driving car made a successful test run at a maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour from capital Seoul to Pyeongchang, which is a distance of 190 kilometers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-woo(Hyundai Motor) : "The current stage of verifying various scenarios of unpredictable situations can be an important stepping stone toward the future."



Nonetheless, Korea lags behind other global leaders such as Google in autonomous driving technology. Korea is ahead in terms of communications but numerous sensors and artificial intelligence is the key to autonomous vehicles.



[Soundbite] Prof. Cho Yong-seok(Kookmin University) : "Regulatory support from the government, R&D funding as well as cooperation between academia and industries must come together."



Constructing related infrastructure including roads also remains a task if Koreais to achieve its goal of commercializing self-driving cars by the year 2030.