[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s Samjiyon Orchestra is on its way to the South for concerts celebrating the Winter Olympics. The North insisted that the art troupe travel South by ferry, despite sanctions banning North Korean vessels from entering ports in the South. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Some 140 North Korean artists, including the Samjiyon Orchestra, will arrive at Mukho Port in the city of Donghae in Gangwon-do Province at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Man Gyong Bong 92 ferry. The ferry has been sailing southward with a convoy of South Korean ships since Tuesday morning. The ferry is large enough to accommodate about 350 passengers. Back in 2002, it brought a North Korean cheering squad for the Asian Games in Busan. To promote the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympic Games, Seoul has decided to allow the ferry to enter the South Korean port as an exception to sanctions that were imposed on North Korea in response to the sinking of the Cheonan, South Korean navy corvette in 2010. North Korea's central radio station has reported that the orchestra departed from Pyongyang Station on Monday. The orchestra is being headed by its director Hyon Song-wol and North Korean Culture Ministry's performing arts division director Kwon Hyok-bong. Sources say that Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong, who is also a member of the Workers' Party politburo, and key party official Pak Kwang-ho attended the orchestra's send-off ceremony. The 23 members of the orchestra who arrived in the South on Monday by land are currently staying in Gangneung and preparing for the orchestra's first concert.

N. Korean Orchestra

입력 2018.02.06 (15:09) 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s Samjiyon Orchestra is on its way to the South for concerts celebrating the Winter Olympics. The North insisted that the art troupe travel South by ferry, despite sanctions banning North Korean vessels from entering ports in the South. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



Some 140 North Korean artists, including the Samjiyon Orchestra, will arrive at Mukho Port in the city of Donghae in Gangwon-do Province at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Man Gyong Bong 92 ferry. The ferry has been sailing southward with a convoy of South Korean ships since Tuesday morning. The ferry is large enough to accommodate about 350 passengers. Back in 2002, it brought a North Korean cheering squad for the Asian Games in Busan. To promote the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympic Games, Seoul has decided to allow the ferry to enter the South Korean port as an exception to sanctions that were imposed on North Korea in response to the sinking of the Cheonan, South Korean navy corvette in 2010. North Korea's central radio station has reported that the orchestra departed from Pyongyang Station on Monday. The orchestra is being headed by its director Hyon Song-wol and North Korean Culture Ministry's performing arts division director Kwon Hyok-bong. Sources say that Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong, who is also a member of the Workers' Party politburo, and key party official Pak Kwang-ho attended the orchestra's send-off ceremony. The 23 members of the orchestra who arrived in the South on Monday by land are currently staying in Gangneung and preparing for the orchestra's first concert.