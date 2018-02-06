KBS NEWS

뉴스

한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…활주로 또 폐쇄·마을도 고립
한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…공항 한때 폐쇄·마을도 고립
지난 주말부터 눈이 내리기 시작한 제주도에 나흘째 1m에 가까운 폭설이 쏟아지면서 공항이...
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판사 파면 요구 지나쳐
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판결 후폭풍
이재용 삼성전자 부회장에 대한 집행유예 선고에 대해 법조계에서는 다양한 의견들이 나오고 있다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Olympic Truce Mural
입력 2018.02.06 (15:11) | 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Olympic Truce Mural 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

An Olympic truce mural was unveiled at the PyeongChang Olympic Village on Monday. Multiple high-ranking officials from South and North Korea, including North Korean IOC member Jang Ung, attended the unveiling ceremony to deliver the message of peace to the rest of the world.

[Pkg]

A white cover was removed to unveil a three-meter-tall wall. It's the Olympic truce mural that promotes the suspension of all war activities in the pursuit of peace during the Olympic period. Its message is to take down the walls of conflict and build bridges to bring everyone together.

[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games Organizing Committee) : "I hope the PyeongChang Olympics would help build bridges of communication, reconciliation, unity, and peace all over the globe."

The truce wall, first adopted for the 2006 Olympic Games in Torino, Italy, marked the Olympic spirit that urged cessation of all wars among the ancient Greek states and paved the way for a peaceful celebration. Also attending the ceremony were high-ranking North Korean officials, including International Olympic Committee member Jang Ung and Olympic delegation chief Won Gil-u, who promoted the significance of a peaceful Olympics even further.

[Soundbite] Jang Ung(N. Korean IOC Member) : "It's a common Olympic practice, but this one is particularly meaningful."

Athletes are allowed to leave their messages freely on this truce mural set up at the Olympic Village. The truce mural, a symbol of the Olympic spirit of peace and friendship, will be preserved forever as a legacy of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
  • Olympic Truce Mural
    • 입력 2018.02.06 (15:11)
    • 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45)
    News Today
Olympic Truce Mural
[Anchor Lead]

An Olympic truce mural was unveiled at the PyeongChang Olympic Village on Monday. Multiple high-ranking officials from South and North Korea, including North Korean IOC member Jang Ung, attended the unveiling ceremony to deliver the message of peace to the rest of the world.

[Pkg]

A white cover was removed to unveil a three-meter-tall wall. It's the Olympic truce mural that promotes the suspension of all war activities in the pursuit of peace during the Olympic period. Its message is to take down the walls of conflict and build bridges to bring everyone together.

[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games Organizing Committee) : "I hope the PyeongChang Olympics would help build bridges of communication, reconciliation, unity, and peace all over the globe."

The truce wall, first adopted for the 2006 Olympic Games in Torino, Italy, marked the Olympic spirit that urged cessation of all wars among the ancient Greek states and paved the way for a peaceful celebration. Also attending the ceremony were high-ranking North Korean officials, including International Olympic Committee member Jang Ung and Olympic delegation chief Won Gil-u, who promoted the significance of a peaceful Olympics even further.

[Soundbite] Jang Ung(N. Korean IOC Member) : "It's a common Olympic practice, but this one is particularly meaningful."

Athletes are allowed to leave their messages freely on this truce mural set up at the Olympic Village. The truce mural, a symbol of the Olympic spirit of peace and friendship, will be preserved forever as a legacy of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 N. Korean Orchestra
  2. 다음기사 Samsung Verdict
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.차 타던 40대 여성에 기름 뿌리고 방화…용의자 추적
  2. 2.‘100여 대 박고 또 박고!’ 드론으로 본 눈길 아수라장
  3. 3.관광지 몰디브 국가비상사태…일부 국가 여행경보 발령
  4. 4.“이재용, 36억 뇌물 인정하는데 집유?” …판결 후폭풍
  5. 5.한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…공항 한때 폐쇄·마을도 고립
  6. 6.선미 “연예인이 된 이유는 가정형편 때문”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.