An Olympic truce mural was unveiled at the PyeongChang Olympic Village on Monday. Multiple high-ranking officials from South and North Korea, including North Korean IOC member Jang Ung, attended the unveiling ceremony to deliver the message of peace to the rest of the world.



A white cover was removed to unveil a three-meter-tall wall. It's the Olympic truce mural that promotes the suspension of all war activities in the pursuit of peace during the Olympic period. Its message is to take down the walls of conflict and build bridges to bring everyone together.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games Organizing Committee) : "I hope the PyeongChang Olympics would help build bridges of communication, reconciliation, unity, and peace all over the globe."



The truce wall, first adopted for the 2006 Olympic Games in Torino, Italy, marked the Olympic spirit that urged cessation of all wars among the ancient Greek states and paved the way for a peaceful celebration. Also attending the ceremony were high-ranking North Korean officials, including International Olympic Committee member Jang Ung and Olympic delegation chief Won Gil-u, who promoted the significance of a peaceful Olympics even further.



[Soundbite] Jang Ung(N. Korean IOC Member) : "It's a common Olympic practice, but this one is particularly meaningful."



Athletes are allowed to leave their messages freely on this truce mural set up at the Olympic Village. The truce mural, a symbol of the Olympic spirit of peace and friendship, will be preserved forever as a legacy of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Olympic Truce Mural

입력 2018.02.06 (15:11) 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45) News Today

