한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…활주로 또 폐쇄·마을도 고립
한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…공항 한때 폐쇄·마을도 고립
지난 주말부터 눈이 내리기 시작한 제주도에 나흘째 1m에 가까운 폭설이 쏟아지면서 공항이...
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판사 파면 요구 지나쳐
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판결 후폭풍
이재용 삼성전자 부회장에 대한 집행유예 선고에 대해 법조계에서는 다양한 의견들이 나오고 있다...

Samsung Verdict
입력 2018.02.06 (15:12) | 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45)
Samsung Verdict 저작권
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong walks free as an appellate court dismissed most of the key charges against him in the bribery and corruption scandal that captivated the country. The freed Samsung heir visited his father Lee Kun-hee in the hospital before doing anything else.

[Pkg]

The court handed Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong a two-and-a-half year prison term suspended for four years. The previous court decision was, for the most part, reversed. The appeals court said there was no implicit request to the president to enable Lee's takeover of the company from his ill father. The scope and amount of bribery acknowledged by the court has also been reduced by more than half the previous level. This is because Samsung's horse purchase costs for Chung Yoo-ra's equestrian career was excluded. Chung is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of ousted former President Park Geun-hye. Charges of bribery-related embezzlement and concealment of criminal profits were also only partially recognized. The court also dropped charges of diverting funds overseas and partially exonerated the charge of perjury in parliament. The court said the corruption scandal was essentially about former President Park's threats to Samsung's leadership and Choi Soon-sil's illicit profit gains. Other Samsung officials also received suspended or reduced sentences. The special counsel team in charge of investigating the scandal blasted the appeals court ruling as "one-sided and insincere." It said the court distorted the nature of the case to give a free pass to the Samsung tycoon. The independent counsel has declared to appeal and warned of a fierce battle which will take place at the Supreme Court. Lee Jae-yong was released immediately following the ruling. This comes 353 days after his arrest in February last year. Leaving the detention center, he first expressed an apology.

[Soundbite] Lee Jae-yong(Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman) : "I'm again very sorry that I wasn't able to show the best version of myself."

He also hinted at his return to corporate affairs.

[Soundbite] Lee Jae-yong(Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman) : "It's been a good time to reflect on myself. I will work harder and be more considerate."

His first destination was to visit his father Lee Kun-hee, who is hospitalized. Samsung Group is relieved to have its chief back but did not issue any particular statement, as if considering the negative public sentiment over the latest ruling. Still under a suspended sentence, Lee is expected to focus on managing Samsung Electronics for now in a limited scope of activity.
