[Anchor Lead]



In its ruling letting Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong off the hook for bribery charges, the appeals court said that ex-President Park Geun-hye browbeat Samsung into giving her and her aides illicit funds. This means the charges against Park have just gotten that much more serious. Here's a look at how the appeals court's verdict for the Samsung heir-apparent may affect the upcoming rulings for Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.



[Pkg]



The appeals court has virtually ruled that Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was a victim. The court said that Lee could not turn down strong requests from Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil. In its ruling, the court even said that the nation's most powerful political figure threatened Samsung executives. Unlike the court of first instance, which described the case as "immoral collusion between politics and business," the appellate court viewed it as a case involving forced bribery using political power. It also made it clear that the main culprits of this corruption scandal are Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.



[Soundbite] Yang Jae-taek(Attorney) : "The court's ruling that it was forced bribery will likely have a negative impact on bribery case verdicts for Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil."



The appellate court said that Park Geun-hye demanded bribes, while Choi Soon-sil masterminded their delivery. The ruling that the two are accomplices in the bribery case will likely play to their disadvantage at their upcoming trials. Choi Soon-sil's attorney immediately rebutted the ruling naming her as an accomplice. However, the amount of bribes has been reduced by more than half from the 8.9 billion won recognized by the court of first instance. With the verdict for Choi Soon-sil due on February 13, the court will likely have to determine yet again if the bribery charges against her represent a typical case of collusion between politics and business or forced bribery.

Corruption Trial

입력 2018.02.06 (15:15) 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In its ruling letting Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong off the hook for bribery charges, the appeals court said that ex-President Park Geun-hye browbeat Samsung into giving her and her aides illicit funds. This means the charges against Park have just gotten that much more serious. Here's a look at how the appeals court's verdict for the Samsung heir-apparent may affect the upcoming rulings for Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.



[Pkg]



The appeals court has virtually ruled that Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was a victim. The court said that Lee could not turn down strong requests from Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil. In its ruling, the court even said that the nation's most powerful political figure threatened Samsung executives. Unlike the court of first instance, which described the case as "immoral collusion between politics and business," the appellate court viewed it as a case involving forced bribery using political power. It also made it clear that the main culprits of this corruption scandal are Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.



[Soundbite] Yang Jae-taek(Attorney) : "The court's ruling that it was forced bribery will likely have a negative impact on bribery case verdicts for Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil."



The appellate court said that Park Geun-hye demanded bribes, while Choi Soon-sil masterminded their delivery. The ruling that the two are accomplices in the bribery case will likely play to their disadvantage at their upcoming trials. Choi Soon-sil's attorney immediately rebutted the ruling naming her as an accomplice. However, the amount of bribes has been reduced by more than half from the 8.9 billion won recognized by the court of first instance. With the verdict for Choi Soon-sil due on February 13, the court will likely have to determine yet again if the bribery charges against her represent a typical case of collusion between politics and business or forced bribery.