Ex-officials who served the Lee Myung-bak administration have strongly denied involvement in the National Intelligence Service and the military cyber unit's fabrication of online opinions. But KBS has obtained internal military documents that contradict their claims. The documents show the instructions given to the Defense Security Command by Cheong Wa Dae and how those orders were carried out.



January 2010. A Defense Security Command officer reports its cyber activities to Cheong Wa Dae's presidential secretary for new media Kim Cheol-gyun. Then, the DSC wrote up a document that noted what Kim had said. The document was then classified. Kim reportedly said that the presidential office had often conducted cyber activities on the articles that supported the government and took interest in the president. The document also hints at what the cyber activities entailed. According to the document, Kim had said that writing comments on the postings critical of the government could provide an excuse to the left wing and that spreading pro-government articles to other online sites and boosting the view counts were effective. Also, Kim allegedly advised against mobilizing soldiers. Instead, he said a specialist team of 25 key officials should be operated for the task. The presidential office had, in essence, encouraged and instructed actions that likely violated the military criminal act that bans the military's political involvement. The key to the so-called "internet comments case" lies in finding out how deeply Cheong Wa Dae was involved in it. The classified document obtained by KBS contains a major player's remarks that the presidential office was directly involved in the fabrication of online public opinion. There is another incriminating document as well. This one contains the online actions taken by the Defense Security Command officers after Cheong Wa Dae gave instructions described in the previous document. In 2011, when President Lee Myung-bak's ambitious four rivers restoration project was in full swing, rain storms caused extensive damages in the Nakdonggang River region, prompting a blame game. With the controversy spreading fast, one conservative media ran an editorial that defended the government by saying that the areas around the four rivers suffered no flooding and criticized the opposition parties. Then, DSC officers systematically spread this editorial through Twitter. Six DSC officers, including a major with the security department, used 60 Twitter IDs to carry out this operation. That means one agent used 10 different user IDs to spread pro-government articles and fabricate the public opinion. Their actions were precisely in line with the cyber activities ordered by the presidential office.

Cyber Activities

입력 2018.02.06 (15:17) 수정 2018.02.06 (16:45) News Today

