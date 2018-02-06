Crypto Exchange Hacks

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's spy agency said that North Korea last year hacked into the South's cryptocurrency exchanges and stole tens of billions won worth of digital currency. Meanwhile, North Korea’s Hwang Pyong-so, once the second most powerful man in the country who headed the military's General Political Bureau, has been dismissed.



Last year when prices of virtual currency such as bitcoin surged, South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges were hacked into four times and that's only the known cases. The National Intelligence Service has analyzed malicious codes and Internet Protocol addresses, and confirmed that some of the hacks were perpetrated by North Korea. In a briefing to parliament, the NIS said the North stole passwords of users of cryptocurrency exchanges by sending hacking emails, and extorted funds electronically worth tens of billions of won. The spy agency is also known to have said that North Korea is also believed to be behind the record-scale cryptocurrency exchange hack that took place in Japan last month when 58 billion yen worth of digital currency was lost.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-kee(Nat'l Assembly Intelligence Committee) : "The NIS said the North is expected to continue hacking activities and diversifying targets this year as well. It called for special attention."



Also, the NIS said that once the second most powerful man in the North and a close aide of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Hwang Pyong-so has been dismissed as chief of the military's General Political Bureau following inspections into the bureau. He is currently known to be receiving "ideological education." His successor is Kim Jong-gak, former vice minister of the People's Armed Forces Ministry, who had previously retreated from the ranks of power. Also South Korean intelligence observes that during the military parade next Thursday to mark the military's founding anniversary, North Korea is expected to unveil a range of missiles. The NIS added that Tunnel 3 at the North's Punggye-ri nuclear site is available for another nuke test at any time, and the five-mega-watt nuclear reactor in Yongbyon is also operating normally.

Crypto Exchange Hacks

