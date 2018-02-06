[Anchor Lead]



Existing self-driving cars perceive their surroundings based on GPS information provided by the US. This can result in several meters of deviation and cars are not able to deal with unexpected obstacles. Now Korea has developed a home-grown system that enables swift response to contingencies.



Last month in the U.S., a self-driving car rear-ended a fire truck. With the existing autonomous driving technology, vehicles only perceive their immediate surroundings and it's difficult to respond to unforeseen situations. Korean engineers have successfully helda demonstration in which multiple autonomous cars and the control center exchanged data in real time to achieve a "collaborative driving" system. Two self-driving cars enter a school zone. In a scenario where a child dummy jumps into the road, the car in front comes to a halt and conveys the information to the vehicle in the back. Nearby security cameras also detect the situation and deliver the information to the vehicles, enabling a swift response. On this road, multiple cars have collided. Details of the accident are relayed to the control center and then to the autonomous cars so they can avoid danger. The information transfer takes a mere one millisecond. Fifth generation communications technology has been applied.



[Soundbite] Park Jin-hyo(SKT) : "The quick data transfer allows cars to stop and adjust accordingly. We believe 5G communications are catered for the autonomous driving era."



The developers plan to put the 5G autonomous driving technology on a trial run on major roads nationwide from next year.

Self-Driving Tech

