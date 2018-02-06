KBS NEWS

뉴스

[팩트체크] ‘인공기에서 별만 뺐다?’…단일팀 유니폼 논란의 진실
[팩트체크] ‘인공기에서 별만 뺐다?’…단일팀 유니폼 논란의 진실
파리지앵의 색, 빨간색-파란색-흰색지난 2015-2016 프랑스 리그1에서 파리 생제르맹의 우승을...
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판사 파면 요구 지나쳐
“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”…판결 후폭풍
이재용 삼성전자 부회장에 대한 집행유예 선고에 대해 법조계에서는 다양한 의견들이 나오고 있다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
[Taste of Korea] Fire Noodle Challenge
입력 2018.02.06 (17:55) 페이스북 Live
[Taste of Korea] Fire Noodle Challenge
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Korea is in for another brutal cold wave. To defend from strong frosty winds, Yuri & Luke will have another fiery challenge. (Am I sweating already?) Today's menu is FIRE NOODLE, spicy stir-fried chicken noodle. Let's begin soon!

  • [Taste of Korea] Fire Noodle Challenge
    • 입력 2018.02.06 (17:55)
    페이스북 Live
[Taste of Korea] Fire Noodle Challenge
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Korea is in for another brutal cold wave. To defend from strong frosty winds, Yuri & Luke will have another fiery challenge. (Am I sweating already?) Today's menu is FIRE NOODLE, spicy stir-fried chicken noodle. Let's begin soon!

KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.차 타던 40대 여성에 기름 뿌리고 방화…용의자 추적
  2. 2.“이재용, 36억 원 뇌물은 인정하는데 집행유예?”
  3. 3.한라산 어리목 ‘99.5㎝ 폭설’…공항 한때 폐쇄
  4. 4.‘100여 대 박고 또 박고!’ 드론으로 본 눈길 아수라장
  5. 5.관광지 몰디브 국가비상사태…일부 국가 여행경보 발령
  6. 6.배우 임수현♥농구선수 두경민…2년 열애 끝 4월 결혼
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.