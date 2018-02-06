Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Korea is in for another brutal cold wave. To defend from strong frosty winds, Yuri & Luke will have another fiery challenge. (Am I sweating already?) Today's menu is FIRE NOODLE, spicy stir-fried chicken noodle. Let's begin soon!





[Taste of Korea] Fire Noodle Challenge

입력 2018.02.06

