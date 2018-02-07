[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean national short-track team showed off its strong determination to win at their training session Tuesday. The athletes are focusing on understanding their opponents' strategies while minimizing the exposure of their own tactics.



[Pkg]



The South Korean national short-track team, which aims to win as many as six gold medals at the PyeongChang Olympics, has started training in Gangneung. The athletes appeared confident, but they refrained from practicing every strategy in detail. They did not want to expose their tactics to analysts from other countries who have been watching the world's best short-track skaters closely. Competition for obtaining clues on the Korean national team's tactics was also fierce among cameramen outside the rink. The South Korean short-track team focused on polishing relay strategies in Jincheon for three hours behind closed doors. In Gangneung, where they will have to train in public, the athletes will try to minimize the exposure of their tactics as much as possible.



[Soundbite] Kim Ah-rang(Korean Nat’l Short-track Skater) : "We do worry about keeping our strategies secret, but we just try to focus on training. (Could you tell us about any of your strategies?) No. We want to produce good results."



The Korean team has also dispatched its own analysts to watch the training of skaters from rival countries such as China. With cameras rolling at training venues, athletes have no other choice but to limit the scope of their training due to anxiety over strategy leak. That's why teams from other countries who can only train in Korea in public for the upcoming Olympics feel more pressure than anyone else. By pressuring their opponents and keeping their own strategies under wraps, the Korean short-track skaters are determined to win as many gold medals as possible.

Short-Track Team

입력 2018.02.07 (15:10) 수정 2018.02.07 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean national short-track team showed off its strong determination to win at their training session Tuesday. The athletes are focusing on understanding their opponents' strategies while minimizing the exposure of their own tactics.



[Pkg]



The South Korean national short-track team, which aims to win as many as six gold medals at the PyeongChang Olympics, has started training in Gangneung. The athletes appeared confident, but they refrained from practicing every strategy in detail. They did not want to expose their tactics to analysts from other countries who have been watching the world's best short-track skaters closely. Competition for obtaining clues on the Korean national team's tactics was also fierce among cameramen outside the rink. The South Korean short-track team focused on polishing relay strategies in Jincheon for three hours behind closed doors. In Gangneung, where they will have to train in public, the athletes will try to minimize the exposure of their tactics as much as possible.



[Soundbite] Kim Ah-rang(Korean Nat’l Short-track Skater) : "We do worry about keeping our strategies secret, but we just try to focus on training. (Could you tell us about any of your strategies?) No. We want to produce good results."



The Korean team has also dispatched its own analysts to watch the training of skaters from rival countries such as China. With cameras rolling at training venues, athletes have no other choice but to limit the scope of their training due to anxiety over strategy leak. That's why teams from other countries who can only train in Korea in public for the upcoming Olympics feel more pressure than anyone else. By pressuring their opponents and keeping their own strategies under wraps, the Korean short-track skaters are determined to win as many gold medals as possible.