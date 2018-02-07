KBS NEWS

뉴스

최영미 폭로 ‘En선생’은 고은 시인?…류근 “몰랐다고? 모두가 공범”
최영미 폭로 ‘En선생’은 고은?…류근 “몰랐다고? 모두가 공범”
최영미(57) 시인이 시 '괴물'을 통해 고발한 문단 내 성폭력 문제의 가해자로 유명 원로 시인이...
[단독] 서주석 국방차관 ‘5·18 왜곡’ 軍 비밀조직 활동 드러나
[단독] 서주석 국방차관 ‘5·18 왜곡’ 軍 비밀조직 활동 드러나
서주석 국방부 차관이 5·18 민주화운동에 대한 왜곡을 주도했던 '511 연구위원회(이하 511 위원회)'...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Admissions Fairness
입력 2018.02.07 (15:17) | 수정 2018.02.07 (16:52) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Admissions Fairness 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

What's known as a comprehensive college admissions system is increasingly being adopted by universities but its ambiguous standards continue to raise concerns about fairness. The Education Ministry has launched efforts to improve the system while the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has also proposed ways of improvement.

[Pkg]

School records, college entrance exams, hobby activities, reading and volunteer work. High school students preparing for the comprehensive college admissions scheme are so busy tackling all these areas.

[Soundbite] (Parent of High School Student) : "How far should hobby activities go? Also, some high schools are generous in giving away merits and prizes. There are many problems."

But the standards required by universities are ambiguous and they're prone to be affected by external factors. There's also concern the comprehensive admissions system is more advantageous to students attending autonomous private high schools or special purpose high schools. A survey shows that 15 universities in capital Seoul select 43% of new students through this system. The percentage is nearly double the national average.

[Soundbite] Cho Hee-yeon(Superintendent, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education) : "The key concern is that universities are overly subjective when applying the comprehensive admissions rule."

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has meanwhile proposed the introduction of so-called public admissions officers that include figures from outside the school. The office has also suggested that comprehensive admissions, school records and the CSAT or the college entrance exam should be reflected in the same ratio of 1:1:1. It also proposed scrapping teacher recommendation letters and a minimum CSAT score requirement.

[Soundbite] Lee Jae-jin(Director of Think Tank on University Affairs) : "The measures can help students prepare not solely for comprehensive admissions but other options as well, creating less social controversy."

But there are critics to the proposed measures who say the proposals can further lower academic performance and infringe on the autonomy of universities. A more thorough examination is therefore necessary.
  • Admissions Fairness
    • 입력 2018.02.07 (15:17)
    • 수정 2018.02.07 (16:52)
    News Today
Admissions Fairness
[Anchor Lead]

What's known as a comprehensive college admissions system is increasingly being adopted by universities but its ambiguous standards continue to raise concerns about fairness. The Education Ministry has launched efforts to improve the system while the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has also proposed ways of improvement.

[Pkg]

School records, college entrance exams, hobby activities, reading and volunteer work. High school students preparing for the comprehensive college admissions scheme are so busy tackling all these areas.

[Soundbite] (Parent of High School Student) : "How far should hobby activities go? Also, some high schools are generous in giving away merits and prizes. There are many problems."

But the standards required by universities are ambiguous and they're prone to be affected by external factors. There's also concern the comprehensive admissions system is more advantageous to students attending autonomous private high schools or special purpose high schools. A survey shows that 15 universities in capital Seoul select 43% of new students through this system. The percentage is nearly double the national average.

[Soundbite] Cho Hee-yeon(Superintendent, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education) : "The key concern is that universities are overly subjective when applying the comprehensive admissions rule."

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has meanwhile proposed the introduction of so-called public admissions officers that include figures from outside the school. The office has also suggested that comprehensive admissions, school records and the CSAT or the college entrance exam should be reflected in the same ratio of 1:1:1. It also proposed scrapping teacher recommendation letters and a minimum CSAT score requirement.

[Soundbite] Lee Jae-jin(Director of Think Tank on University Affairs) : "The measures can help students prepare not solely for comprehensive admissions but other options as well, creating less social controversy."

But there are critics to the proposed measures who say the proposals can further lower academic performance and infringe on the autonomy of universities. A more thorough examination is therefore necessary.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Election Meddling
  2. 다음기사 Pollution Study
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.최영미 폭로 ‘En선생’은 고은 시인?…“모두가 공범”
  2. 2.이현주 감독 “합의된 성관계” 주장에 피해자 “거짓말”
  3. 3.[단독] “노무현 악랄” MB 기무사령관의 말말말
  4. 4.‘물에 푹 담갔다 뺏다’…살아있는 고양이로 세차?
  5. 5.‘저출산 충격’에 유제품 자급률 첫 50% 아래로 추락
  6. 6.국내 항생제 소비 1년 새 10% 증가…OECD 최고 수준
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.