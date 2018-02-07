[Anchor Lead]



Fine dust levels in the air were very high in Seoul last month, triggering emergency dust reduction measures three times. An analysis into the cause of the pollution shows it had more to do with domestic pollution than external factors like smog spreading from China.



[Pkg]



Seoul citizens struggled with air quality last month due to high levels of fine dust for an extended period of time. The National Institute of Environmental Research has looked into the cause of the dust density based on four days of observation data. On the first day of the fine dust plague on January 15, pollutants from abroad including China carried by westerly winds accounted for 57% of the pollution. The next day, the winds ceased but fine dust levels grew even denser. External influences were reduced but domestic pollutants were responsible for as much as 62% of fine dust in the air at the time. As the atmosphere remained static, pollutants discharged from vehicles and power plants facilitated chemical reactions, creating secondary fine dust particles of nitrate.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-soo(Nat'l Institute of Environmental Research) : "In a static atmosphere, pollutants stay in one area and cause the cumulation of fine dust through a secondary chemical reaction."



Emergency measures were issued at the time to improve air quality. Public officials were asked to leave their cars at home every other day. But the measures only served to reduce fine dust levels by a mere 1.5%.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yong-pyo(Ewha Womans University) : "The alternate-day driving rule should be expanded beyond public agencies. Also, regulations on diesel cars will greatly help in reducing hazardous emissions."



Experts advise that in the spring when external factors become more visible, customized measures are necessary to help reduce public exposure to air pollution and which especially assist vulnerable citizens.

Pollution Study

