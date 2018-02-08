[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has informed the South that its leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-jong will be part of its high-level delegation to the PyeongChang Olympic Games. The 22-member delegation includes other high-ranking party officials, including Choe Hwi who is in charge of the North's sports issues and Ri Son-gwon, the North Korean chief delegate to inter-Korean high-level talks. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae hailed Kim Yo-jong's visit, calling it Pyongyang's expression of will to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



Kim Yo-jong, the first deputy director of the propaganda department at the Workers' Party, boosted her presence while seeing off a North Korean art troupe visiting South Korea. North Korea said that it will include Kim Yo-jong in a high-level delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Kim Yo-jong will be the first immediate family member of the North's ruling Kim dynasty to set foot in South Korea. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae hailed Kim Yo-jong's visit, assessing that Pyongyang appears to be willing to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyom(Presidential Spokesman) : "It is meaningful, since she is a younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and assumes an important role in the Workers' Party."



The North Korean delegation also includes Ri Son-gwon, the North Korean chief delegate to inter-Korean high-level talks, and Choe Hwi who served as the first deputy director of the Workers Party's Propaganda and Agitation Department and is currently the chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee. Disputes are expected, since both Kim Yo-jong and Choe Hwi are on a sanctions blacklist of the U.S. Treasury Department. Moreover, Choe Hwi is also sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

N. Korean Delegation

입력 2018.02.08 (14:57) 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyom(Presidential Spokesman) : "It is meaningful, since she is a younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and assumes an important role in the Workers' Party."



