North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra will hold its first performance in South Korea in the Olympic sub-host city of Gangneung at 8 p.m. Thursday. In their final rehearsal Wednesday, a number of songs popular here in South Korea as well, including the folk song, 'Arirang' were performed.



North Korean performers leave the Gangneung Arts Center after finishing their final rehearsal for Thursday's performance. They spent 6 hours in their afternoon practice session. For dinner, they had packed meals at the performance venue unlike during the day at lunchtime when they returned to their ferry, the Man Gyong Bong 92, docked some 30-minutes distance away, to dine. The North Korean art troupe is known to have practiced during rehearsal several South Korean melodies including 'Arirang' 'Our Wish is Unification' and 'Auld Lang Syne.' The initially tense atmosphere also gradually loosened up. The art troupe showed brighter faces, and waved and smiled at South Korean citizens greeting them.



[Soundbite] Son In-mi(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident) : "I'm glad to see North Koreans here. I hope peace can last through the Olympics."



Also there were no protests from conservative South Korean civic groups during Wednesday's rehearsal. Previously, they held protests when the North Korean performers first arrived in the South. After performing in Gangneung Thursday, the art troupe will head to capital Seoul. They will perform at the National Theater of Korea on Sunday and head back to the North on the following day.

Olympic Performance

입력 2018.02.08 (14:59) 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44) News Today

