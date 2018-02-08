Olympian’s Story

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's national women's ice hockey team includes players who have some pretty touching personal stories. Next, we will bring you the special stories of some of those players, including Randi Griffin, a Harvard graduate of Korean heritage who has returned to the home country of her mother.



A player with an exotic appearance is in meditation before a game. Randi Griffin graduated from Harvard University with remarkable academic achievements. Her mother is Korean and her father is American. Randi naturalized in Korea two years ago and has been preparing for a special Olympic Games here.



Park Yoon-jeong who was adopted to the U.S. 24 years ago is attracting attention, as she met her younger sister, Hannah, in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. Hannah is a member of Team USA. Despite the different national flags on their chests, the two sisters pledged to demonstrate well-intentioned competition.



The inter-Koreaan unified women's ice hockey team will have an historic first match against Switzerland on Saturday, a day after the PyeongChang Games opens. Park Woo-sang, a striker on South Korea's men's ice hockey team, remains determined and committed with burning fighting spirit, despite his injuries. He received more than 100 stitches for a facial cut he sustained on the ice. Having hidden chronic shoulder dislocations, he even recently scored a goal in a match against Kazakhstan, leaving a strong impression.



[Soundbite] Park Woo-sang(Korean Nat’l Men's Ice Hockey Team) : "I am determined to endure my pain if good chances come at crucial moments. I am relying on pain killers and medical taping."



The special personal stories of these Taegeuk Warriors are symbolizing passion and enthusiasm for the Olympic Games.

입력 2018.02.08 (15:01) 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44)

