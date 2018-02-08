Election Meddling

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has secured some 30,000 tweets posted by former Defense Security Command officials under the Lee Myung-bak government to sway public opinion ahead of elections. According to analysis of the postings, the DSC interfered in the 2012 general elections by spreading messages criticizing certain opposition candidates.



[Pkg]



KBS has obtained 32-thousand tweets posted online by former officials of the Defense Security Command. The Twitter activity began from late 2010 and lasted through early 2013, originating from 6 IDs. Especially ahead of the April 2012 parliamentary elections, the tweets carried a concentrated number of messages critical of opposition candidates. Regarding candidate Moon Jae-in, the tweets spread remarks describing him as 'taking part in leftist rallies' and that parts of his residence in Gyeongsangnam-do Province are confirmed to be without permit. Regarding candidate Chung Dong-young, the tweets spread videos showing how he flip-flopped on the issue of free trade negotiations with the United States.



[Soundbite] Rep. Chung Dong-young(Party for Democracy & Peace) : "They used taxpayer money to engage in such activities. It's deplorable."



There are also messages attacking candidate Kim Yong-min and Han Myeong-sook who was chairwoman of the then Democratic United Party. Such online activity continued until 3 days prior to the general elections.



[Soundbite] Member of Online Posts Team at Defense Security Demand(Voice modified) : "I shouldn't be giving a personal response. Please refer to the public relations office."



It's the first time there's been confirmation that the Defense Security Command also interfered in 2012 elections, following similar activities found by the National Intelligence Service and the military cyber command.



[Soundbite] Jang Yoo-sik(Lawyer) : "What's common among the cases is that the highest officials gave direct orders and connections with the presidential office have also been confirmed."



What KBS has obtained is just part of a larger amount of tweets secured by the prosecution. Prosecutors have reportedly found circumstantial evidence pointing to the Defense Security Command's involvement in the 2012 presidential election.

