KBS NEWS

뉴스

남자 피겨 전설 스캇 해밀턴 “역대 올림픽 금메달 중 연아가 최고”
남자 피겨 전설 스캇 해밀턴 “역대 올림픽 금메달 중 연아가 최고”
미혼모의 아이로 태어난 뒤 우여곡절 끝에 다른 가정으로 입양된 아이. 더구나 소화기관에도 ...
[고현장] ‘타이완 지진’ 가족 살리려 몸 날린 아빠…‘뭉클’
[영상] 대만 지진 ‘와르르’ 순간 가족 살리려 몸날린 아빠 ‘뭉클’
지진으로 큰 고통을 겪고 있는 타이완 화롄에서 규모 6.0의 강진 속에 가족을 지키려 온몸을...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Election Meddling
입력 2018.02.08 (15:03) | 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Election Meddling 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

KBS has secured some 30,000 tweets posted by former Defense Security Command officials under the Lee Myung-bak government to sway public opinion ahead of elections. According to analysis of the postings, the DSC interfered in the 2012 general elections by spreading messages criticizing certain opposition candidates.

[Pkg]

KBS has obtained 32-thousand tweets posted online by former officials of the Defense Security Command. The Twitter activity began from late 2010 and lasted through early 2013, originating from 6 IDs. Especially ahead of the April 2012 parliamentary elections, the tweets carried a concentrated number of messages critical of opposition candidates. Regarding candidate Moon Jae-in, the tweets spread remarks describing him as 'taking part in leftist rallies' and that parts of his residence in Gyeongsangnam-do Province are confirmed to be without permit. Regarding candidate Chung Dong-young, the tweets spread videos showing how he flip-flopped on the issue of free trade negotiations with the United States.

[Soundbite] Rep. Chung Dong-young(Party for Democracy & Peace) : "They used taxpayer money to engage in such activities. It's deplorable."

There are also messages attacking candidate Kim Yong-min and Han Myeong-sook who was chairwoman of the then Democratic United Party. Such online activity continued until 3 days prior to the general elections.

[Soundbite] Member of Online Posts Team at Defense Security Demand(Voice modified) : "I shouldn't be giving a personal response. Please refer to the public relations office."

It's the first time there's been confirmation that the Defense Security Command also interfered in 2012 elections, following similar activities found by the National Intelligence Service and the military cyber command.

[Soundbite] Jang Yoo-sik(Lawyer) : "What's common among the cases is that the highest officials gave direct orders and connections with the presidential office have also been confirmed."

What KBS has obtained is just part of a larger amount of tweets secured by the prosecution. Prosecutors have reportedly found circumstantial evidence pointing to the Defense Security Command's involvement in the 2012 presidential election.
  • Election Meddling
    • 입력 2018.02.08 (15:03)
    • 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44)
    News Today
Election Meddling
[Anchor Lead]

KBS has secured some 30,000 tweets posted by former Defense Security Command officials under the Lee Myung-bak government to sway public opinion ahead of elections. According to analysis of the postings, the DSC interfered in the 2012 general elections by spreading messages criticizing certain opposition candidates.

[Pkg]

KBS has obtained 32-thousand tweets posted online by former officials of the Defense Security Command. The Twitter activity began from late 2010 and lasted through early 2013, originating from 6 IDs. Especially ahead of the April 2012 parliamentary elections, the tweets carried a concentrated number of messages critical of opposition candidates. Regarding candidate Moon Jae-in, the tweets spread remarks describing him as 'taking part in leftist rallies' and that parts of his residence in Gyeongsangnam-do Province are confirmed to be without permit. Regarding candidate Chung Dong-young, the tweets spread videos showing how he flip-flopped on the issue of free trade negotiations with the United States.

[Soundbite] Rep. Chung Dong-young(Party for Democracy & Peace) : "They used taxpayer money to engage in such activities. It's deplorable."

There are also messages attacking candidate Kim Yong-min and Han Myeong-sook who was chairwoman of the then Democratic United Party. Such online activity continued until 3 days prior to the general elections.

[Soundbite] Member of Online Posts Team at Defense Security Demand(Voice modified) : "I shouldn't be giving a personal response. Please refer to the public relations office."

It's the first time there's been confirmation that the Defense Security Command also interfered in 2012 elections, following similar activities found by the National Intelligence Service and the military cyber command.

[Soundbite] Jang Yoo-sik(Lawyer) : "What's common among the cases is that the highest officials gave direct orders and connections with the presidential office have also been confirmed."

What KBS has obtained is just part of a larger amount of tweets secured by the prosecution. Prosecutors have reportedly found circumstantial evidence pointing to the Defense Security Command's involvement in the 2012 presidential election.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Olympian’s Story
  2. 다음기사 Samsung Verdict
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.지진 ‘와르르’ 순간 가족 살리려 몸날린 아빠 ‘뭉클’
  2. 2.새끼 구하려는 어미견…“나는 엄마입니다”
  3. 3.피겨 전설 해밀턴이 말하는 김연아 “지적할 것 없었다”
  4. 4.“어!! 그놈이네”…편의점서 경찰과 조우한 사기꾼
  5. 5.“여보 잘 받아!” 응급실 복도에서 출산한 여성
  6. 6.경찰, 이건희 삼성 회장 조세 포탈·횡령 혐의 입건
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.