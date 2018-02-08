[Anchor Lead]



Controversy continues to brew over the appeals court decision to suspend Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's prison sentence. One judge even took to social media to say that he didn’t agree with the verdict. Here's more on how the appeals court came up with its decision.



Of the five charges against Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, only four were recognized partially by the appeals court. The prison term for bribes surpassing 100 million won is between two and a half and three and a half years. The court applied a two- to three-year prison term, ruling that Lee Jae-yong passively complied with requests for bribes. For embezzlement, the prison term is usually between two and five years. For Lee Jae-yong, the threshold was reduced to one and a half to three years. With all the charges taken into account, the minimum prison sentence is two years and the maximum is five years and two months. The court sentenced Lee to two years and six months. In other words, it chose the minimum prison term for the Samsung heir. Moreover, the court applied terms that may reduce a prison sentence to probation, such as paying restitution for embezzled funds. Lee Jae-yong all of sudden repaid approximately eight billion won in embezzled funds to his company in late December, when his final trial was held, triggering even more speculation. Another factor that contributed to the reduction and suspension of Lee's prison term was the so-called "passive compliance to bribery requests." The court said that Samsung hastily signed a contract with a consulting firm controlled by Park Geun-hye's friend Choi Soon-sil, which apparently means that Park used a lot of pressure on Samsung. However, the issue will likely loom large at the court of final appeal, as there are no records of one-on-one meetings between Lee Jae-yong and Park Geun-hye and the ousted president continues to deny allegations that she pressured Samsung.

Samsung Verdict

입력 2018.02.08 (15:05) 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44) News Today

