Treatment Confusion

[Anchor Lead]



It has been six days since a law on life sustaining treatment took effect. But due to a lack of preparation and complicated procedures, it has caused confusion for patients who want to die with dignity, their families and medical personnel.



[Pkg]



This terminally ill cancer patient in his 70s receives explanation from medical staff on life-sustaining treatment.



[Soundbite] "This will make your heart beat against its will. I don't want that. It will be of no use."



The patient eventually opted not to undergo life-sustaining treatment and personally signed his treatment plan.



[Soundbite] Kim Beom-shik(Final-stage Cancer Patient) : "I have decided not to receive life-sustaining treatment. Medicines are of no use in final-stage cancer. What matters most is that I live and die with dignity."



But when the signed document was temporarily stored in a computer prior to its transmission to an institution in charge of life-sustaining treatment, all the areas indicating the suspension of life-sustaining treatment disappeared. This could have resulted in the transmission of an erroneous document that ran counter to the patient's choice.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-kyun(Incheon St. Mary's Hospital) : "We have to transmit this document to the institution in charge of life-sustaining treatment, but the system is not ready yet."



In addition to the lack of preparation, death-with-dignity procedures are also too complicated. One of them inovles the suspension of life-sustaining treatment for terminally ill patients who may die at any moment and are unable to make a decision on their own. All of the patients' immediate family members are required to present their family registry certificates and give their consent. If medical personnel fail to obtain consent from each of the patients' relatives, they can be punished with up to three years in prison. That's why sometimes medical workers avoid suspension of life-sustaining treatment altogether.



[Soundbite] Prof. Heo Dae-seok(Seoul National University Hospital) : "Medical workers don't want to be involved in complicated matters, so they just end up putting patients on life support. Making decisions in a short period of time is impossible."



The hasty implementation of the law on life-sustaining treatment has only resulted in chaos, with a mere 2 percent of hospitals in Korea providing their patients with death-with-dignity options for now.

Treatment Confusion

입력 2018.02.08 (15:08) 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44) News Today

