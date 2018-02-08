KBS NEWS

남자 피겨 전설 스캇 해밀턴 “역대 올림픽 금메달 중 연아가 최고”
남자 피겨 전설 스캇 해밀턴 “역대 올림픽 금메달 중 연아가 최고”
미혼모의 아이로 태어난 뒤 우여곡절 끝에 다른 가정으로 입양된 아이. 더구나 소화기관에도 ...
[고현장] ‘타이완 지진’ 가족 살리려 몸 날린 아빠…‘뭉클’
[영상] 대만 지진 ‘와르르’ 순간 가족 살리려 몸날린 아빠 ‘뭉클’
지진으로 큰 고통을 겪고 있는 타이완 화롄에서 규모 6.0의 강진 속에 가족을 지키려 온몸을...

Safety Cameras
입력 2018.02.08 (15:10) | 수정 2018.02.08 (16:44)
[Anchor Lead]

Special video equipment used for filming movies and broadcasting sporting events will soon be deployed to oversee safety on Hangang River bridges. The equipment can help minimize hazards and slash safety inspection time.

[Pkg]

This wirecam installed underneath the steel structure of one of the Hangang River bridges can be controlled remotely. It can move at 360 degrees and film virtually every spot.

[Soundbite] Chung Hoe-pyong(Seoul City Government) : "A closer look reveals that there are leaks around drainages and on the floor, which has caused the concrete to turn white."

Cameras installed on tracks help inspect the inside of tunnel-shaped structures that are blocked on all sides. Equipped with an ultra high-resolution lens, this camera can amplify images by up to 250 times, revealing even tiny crevices. It's the first instance of deploying special cameras that are usually used to broadcast sports events or film movies to conduct safety inspections of structures in Seoul. The cameras can be used in any kind of weather and are expected to help reduce inspection times to a tenth compared to when workers do it manually, climbing structures in cranes and observing them with their own eyes.

[Soundbite] Han Yoo-seok(Seoul City Government) : "This system will enable us to efficiently identify problems and abnormalities and check them closely later."

Remotely controlled cameras will be installed first on Cheonho-daegyo and Olympic-daegyo bridges this year to conduct safety inspections, and will be gradually installed on other bridges as well.
