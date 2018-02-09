N. Korean Delegation

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, has arrived in South Korea along with a high-ranking North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Games. South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myung-kyun, Vice Unification Minister ChunHae-sung, and second deputy chief of the National Security Council Nam Gwan-pyo greeted them upon their arrival. The presidential office said that President Moon Jae-in will meet with the delegation on Saturday over luncheon.



[Pkg]



The high-ranking delegation from Pyongyang including the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong arrived in South Korea via direct flight on a private jet.



On Thursday the regime informed Seoul via letter that its delegation would depart from Pyongyang on Friday and arrive at Incheon International Airport at around 1:30pm. The North apparently decided to send the delegation in a private jet given the high-ranking status of its members. They include the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam and a member of the hermit kingdom's ruling family, Kim Yo-jong. During their three-day stay in the South, the North Korean delegation will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Games and meet with President Moon Jae-in.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyeom(Spokesperson, Cheong Wa Dae) : "President Moon Jae-in will meet and have lunch with the North Korean delegation on Feb. 10."



Attention is focused on the agenda of the meeting and on whether Kim Yo-jong will deliver a message or a personal letter from Kim Jong-un.



[Soundbite] Cho Han-beom(Korea Inst. for National Unification) : "Kim Yo-jong is more than just Kim Jong-un's sister. She is also the one who represents him. In fact, it's a sort of indirect interaction between South and North Korean leaders."

입력 2018.02.09 (15:20) 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51)

