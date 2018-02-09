[Anchor Lead]



The U.N. Security Council has decided to exempt from sanctions North Korea's National Sports Guidance Committee chairman Choe Hwi, who is to attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea as a member of the North's high-ranking delegation. The Security Council has accepted Seoul's reasoning that the delegation's visit to South Korea will serve as an opportunity to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



The United Nations Security Council has temporarily lifted sanctions against former deputy director of North Korea's Workers' Party Propaganda and Agitation Department, Choe Hwi. The sanctions will only be lifted as an exception during the North Korean high-ranking delegation's stay in the South to attend the Winter Olympics. The approval comes one day after the South Korean government officially submitted its request to the U.N. Security Council asking it to exempt Choe. The head of the committee on North Korea sanctions proposed the approval of the request to the 15 member states of the UN Security Council, none of which raised an objection. It's the first instance of sanctions against North Korea being exempted, albeit temporarily. UN officials say that the Security Council member states gave their approval to express support for the reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula in time for the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Sources say that the South Korean government emphasized in its written request to the sanctions committee that the North Korean delegation's visit to the South will contribute to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula in a more peaceful and diplomatic way. The UN Security Council imposed a travel ban on Choe Hwi in June last year following the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Seoul based its request for an exemption for Choe on the Security Council's stipulation adopted last December to provide exemptions from sanctions in certain cases.

Sanctions Exemption

