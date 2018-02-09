KBS NEWS

뉴스

김여정, 김정은 친서 갖고 왔나?…文, 北 ‘로열패밀리’와 첫 식사
김여정, 김정은 친서 갖고 왔나?…文, 北 ‘로열패밀리’와 첫 식사
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장의 여동생인 김여정 당 중앙위원회 제1부부장을 포함한 북측 고위급 대표단이...
‘다스 소송비 대납’ 의혹, 이재용 부회장에 불똥튀나
‘다스 소송비 대납’ 의혹, 이재용 부회장에 불똥튀나
삼성이 다스의 소송 비용을 대납했다는 의혹이 사실이라면 삼성에서 법적 책임은 누가 져야 할까...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Olympic Torch Arrives
입력 2018.02.09 (15:24) | 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Olympic Torch Arrives 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Olympic flame has come to the conclusion of its 2018km journey to light up the host city for the 2018 Olympics. On Thursday, the flame arrived at Gangneung, the venue for Olympic skating events. Gangneung residents welcomed the Olympic torch and held various performances to fire up the Olympic atmosphere.

[Pkg]

The Olympic flame, which has been traveling around Korea for 100 days, finally arrived in Gangneung yesterday. The emotion-charged torch bearers held diverse relay performances. At Samojeong Pavilion, built to remember filial love, a man carried his mother on his back to transport the Olympic torch. At Gyeongpo Beach, cyclists carried on the relay.

[Soundbite] Kim Mun-suk(Olympic Torch Bearer) : "I was very honored and moved. I hope all the athletes would do well like they practiced."

A total of 136 torch bearers ran 37 kilometers across the city of Gangneung. They stopped by a beautiful traditional hanok home and ran along a seaside path with waves crashing against the rocks nearby. The city of Gangneung is in a festive mood with people pouring out to greet the torch bearers everywhere the flame arrived. Its citizens welcomed the Olympic symbol with various performances.

[Soundbite] Kim Ji-yeong(College Student) : "Gangneung seems to have become livelier with more people. I think this Olympics is going to be successful."

Yesterday, the eve of the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Games, the South Korean mixed doubles curling team defeated their Finnish counterparts for their first win, further firing up the Olympic atmosphere.
  • Olympic Torch Arrives
    • 입력 2018.02.09 (15:24)
    • 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51)
    News Today
Olympic Torch Arrives
[Anchor Lead]

The Olympic flame has come to the conclusion of its 2018km journey to light up the host city for the 2018 Olympics. On Thursday, the flame arrived at Gangneung, the venue for Olympic skating events. Gangneung residents welcomed the Olympic torch and held various performances to fire up the Olympic atmosphere.

[Pkg]

The Olympic flame, which has been traveling around Korea for 100 days, finally arrived in Gangneung yesterday. The emotion-charged torch bearers held diverse relay performances. At Samojeong Pavilion, built to remember filial love, a man carried his mother on his back to transport the Olympic torch. At Gyeongpo Beach, cyclists carried on the relay.

[Soundbite] Kim Mun-suk(Olympic Torch Bearer) : "I was very honored and moved. I hope all the athletes would do well like they practiced."

A total of 136 torch bearers ran 37 kilometers across the city of Gangneung. They stopped by a beautiful traditional hanok home and ran along a seaside path with waves crashing against the rocks nearby. The city of Gangneung is in a festive mood with people pouring out to greet the torch bearers everywhere the flame arrived. Its citizens welcomed the Olympic symbol with various performances.

[Soundbite] Kim Ji-yeong(College Student) : "Gangneung seems to have become livelier with more people. I think this Olympics is going to be successful."

Yesterday, the eve of the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Games, the South Korean mixed doubles curling team defeated their Finnish counterparts for their first win, further firing up the Olympic atmosphere.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Sanctions Exemption
  2. 다음기사 Short-Track Skaters
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“불의의 일격 당해” 중계진 분노케 한 노르웨이 비매너
  2. 2.청와대 불상, 보물 지정 예고 …“경주 이전 문제는 미정”
  3. 3.김여정 등 북 대표단 도착… KTX 타고 평창으로 이동
  4. 4.선량한 줄 알았는데…알고 보니 진짜 ‘못난 놈’
  5. 5.‘반갑습니다’에서 ‘J에게’까지…뜨거웠던 北 첫 공연
  6. 6.김여정, 김정은 친서 갖고 왔나?
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.