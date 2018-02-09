[Anchor Lead]



The Olympic flame has come to the conclusion of its 2018km journey to light up the host city for the 2018 Olympics. On Thursday, the flame arrived at Gangneung, the venue for Olympic skating events. Gangneung residents welcomed the Olympic torch and held various performances to fire up the Olympic atmosphere.



The Olympic flame, which has been traveling around Korea for 100 days, finally arrived in Gangneung yesterday. The emotion-charged torch bearers held diverse relay performances. At Samojeong Pavilion, built to remember filial love, a man carried his mother on his back to transport the Olympic torch. At Gyeongpo Beach, cyclists carried on the relay.



[Soundbite] Kim Mun-suk(Olympic Torch Bearer) : "I was very honored and moved. I hope all the athletes would do well like they practiced."



A total of 136 torch bearers ran 37 kilometers across the city of Gangneung. They stopped by a beautiful traditional hanok home and ran along a seaside path with waves crashing against the rocks nearby. The city of Gangneung is in a festive mood with people pouring out to greet the torch bearers everywhere the flame arrived. Its citizens welcomed the Olympic symbol with various performances.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-yeong(College Student) : "Gangneung seems to have become livelier with more people. I think this Olympics is going to be successful."



Yesterday, the eve of the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Games, the South Korean mixed doubles curling team defeated their Finnish counterparts for their first win, further firing up the Olympic atmosphere.

Olympic Torch Arrives

