South and North Korean short track skaters came together on the ice yesterday. At the suggestion of the North Korean coach, the two teams held a joint training session and vowed to compete fairly.



A North Korean skater wearing a uniform featuring the North Korean flag follows the South Korean short track skaters. They push off one another, practicing relay exchanges. North Korean Jong Kwang-bom, with a big smile on his face, chats with South Korean Kim Ye-jin. North Korean Choe Un-song, who suffered an ankle injury during last Friday's practice, showed up for some light skating. It was the first joint training for both teams with the races only two days away. But they were very friendly, easily approaching and encouraging one another.



[Soundbite] Kim Ye-jin(Korean Nat’l Short Track Team) : "North Korea's Jong Kwang-bom told me I was homely. He also asked me why I skated only two laps when he could do more."



The joint training session was first requested by North Korean coach Yun Chol. It took place only when both teams arrived at the training site late in the afternoon. The two team's head coaches, who had participated as athletes in the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998, are so close that they often eat together at Olympic Village. Short track skaters from South and North Korea, who vowed to compete fairly, are demonstrating the true meaning of a peaceful Olympics through the joint training session.

Short-Track Skaters

입력 2018.02.09 (15:25) 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51) News Today

