Samsung Arrest
입력 2018.02.09 (15:27) | 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51)
[Anchor Lead]

Police have booked Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee on charges of tax evasion and embezzlement. He is suspected of embezzling some three billion won of Samsung C&T funds and dodging 8 billion won in income tax by reporting borrowed-name bank accounts at a later time.

[Pkg]

This is the residence of Samsung Group Chair Lee Kun-hee in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul. Police obtained a tip-off that suspicious cheques were paid for the construction cost of the residence in May last year. The cheques were found to be issued from the bank accounts of eight former and incumbent senior Samsung officials. Investigators secured testimony from a Samsung group official that the real owner of the bank accounts is the Samsung group chief.

[Soundbite] Jeong Myeong-jin(National Police Agency) : "The cheques are traced back to Lee's borrowed-name accounts. It's also confirmed these accounts were not verified at the time of the independent counsel probe into Samsung in 2008."

Police conducted a search of the National Tax Service in December and uncovered 260 of Lee's unknown accounts that were under borrowed names. The accounts are worth nearly 400 billion won. The police said that while filing tax reports on the accounts to the tax service in 2011, Samsung Group had already paid taxes of 130 billion won. But the police booked the conglomerate chair, believing that he dodged income taxes worth 8-point-2 billion won between 2007 and 2010 for which the statute of limitations is still in effect. Officials also need to question Lee regarding charges of using company money for the construction of his residence. But as the ailing chief can't communicate very well, the police will take answers from his medical staff and refer the case to the prosecution with an opinion of "time-limited suspension of indictment."
