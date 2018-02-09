[Anchor Lead]



The owner of a building that caught fire, killing 29 people, went on trial for his first hearing Thursday. Meanwhile, more and more people are demanding that firefighters not be held accountable for the deaths.



[Pkg]



The owner of the sports center in Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province that burned down on December 21st and left 29 people dead was indicted and has been in detainment. The building owner, surnamed Lee, did not answer reporters' questions as he headed to court.



[Soundbite] (Owner of the Jecheon Sports Center) : "(Why did you build it shoddily?) .... (How do you expect the trial result to be?) ..."



At the trial, the prosecution explained that Lee was being tried for violating the fire safety and construction acts and for involuntary manslaughter. Lee's attorney asked the court to give him more time in order to more thoroughly prepare his defense. In an unusual move, the judge gave the victims' families a chance to speak and a man in the spectator section asked the court to mete out heavy punishment, if found guilty, so that the 29 victims can rest in peace. Meanwhile, the public is increasingly opposing the punishment of the fire chief and the on-site commander, who had been arrested. An association of volunteer firefighters in Jecheon started a one-man protest and launched a petition drive. More than 40-thousand people already signed the petition with Cheong Wa Dae.



[Soundbite] Kim Myeon-sik(Jecheon Volunteer Firefighters Association) : "Firefighters are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter. This is inconceivable. They did their best to extinguish the fire."



Memorial banners hung all over the city were removed after 49 days with the bereaved family's consent. Those around the joint altar remain untouched.

Jecheon Fire Trial

입력 2018.02.09 (15:29) 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The owner of a building that caught fire, killing 29 people, went on trial for his first hearing Thursday. Meanwhile, more and more people are demanding that firefighters not be held accountable for the deaths.



[Pkg]



The owner of the sports center in Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province that burned down on December 21st and left 29 people dead was indicted and has been in detainment. The building owner, surnamed Lee, did not answer reporters' questions as he headed to court.



[Soundbite] (Owner of the Jecheon Sports Center) : "(Why did you build it shoddily?) .... (How do you expect the trial result to be?) ..."



At the trial, the prosecution explained that Lee was being tried for violating the fire safety and construction acts and for involuntary manslaughter. Lee's attorney asked the court to give him more time in order to more thoroughly prepare his defense. In an unusual move, the judge gave the victims' families a chance to speak and a man in the spectator section asked the court to mete out heavy punishment, if found guilty, so that the 29 victims can rest in peace. Meanwhile, the public is increasingly opposing the punishment of the fire chief and the on-site commander, who had been arrested. An association of volunteer firefighters in Jecheon started a one-man protest and launched a petition drive. More than 40-thousand people already signed the petition with Cheong Wa Dae.



[Soundbite] Kim Myeon-sik(Jecheon Volunteer Firefighters Association) : "Firefighters are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter. This is inconceivable. They did their best to extinguish the fire."



Memorial banners hung all over the city were removed after 49 days with the bereaved family's consent. Those around the joint altar remain untouched.