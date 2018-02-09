[Anchor Lead]



In a landmark ruling, the court has found the state responsible for prostitution activities that took place near US military bases in South Korea. It’s been found that the state must also compensate the women who were victims.



[Pkg]



Here is a camp town that existed near a U.S. military base in Korea. Sex trafficking had taken place here for U.S. troops since the 1950s. The women branded as "Yankee princesses", which in Korean is a derogatogry term describing Korean prostitutes serving foreigners, filed a lawsuit against the state in 2014. They claimed the state instigated and even justified their prostitution. The court accepted their argument and cited three illicit acts for that reason. The court mentioned illegal formation and operation of a camp town, organized management of sexually transmitted diseases and justification of prostitution. The court also believed the state actively encouraged sex trafficking by praising the women as "'patriots' bringing in foreign currency." The court ruled the state to compensate 3 million to 7 million won to each of the 117 women who filed the legal action. It marks the first court decision acknowledging state responsibility for sex trafficking activity.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ji-yeong(Public Relations, Seoul High Court) : "The ruling acknowledged that victims' dignity was abused to achieve a state purpose and so the victims must be compensated."



In the previous ruling, a lower court only acknowledged the state's action of having isolated women who contracted venereal diseases as illegal. The latest verdict is regarded as significant as the state has been found accountable for not only overlooking but also instigating and justifying the act of prostitution.

Prostitution Ruling

입력 2018.02.09 (15:30) 수정 2018.02.09 (16:51) News Today

