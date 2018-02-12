KBS NEWS

뉴스

제주 20대 女 관광객 살해 용의자는 숙소 관리인
제주 관광 온 20대 女 피살…“용의자는 30대 숙소 관리인”
제주도 관광에 나섰다 게스트하우스에 머물던 20대 여성 관광객이 목이 졸려 숨진 채 발견된 사건과...
[K스타] 北 예술단 공연 ‘깜짝 무대’, 왜 하필 서현이었을까?
北 예술단 공연 ‘깜짝 무대’, 왜 하필 서현이었을까?
북한 단원들과 무대를 꾸민 소녀시대 멤버 서현에 대한 관심이 뜨겁다. 서현은 어제(11일) 서울...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Delegation Returns North
입력 2018.02.12 (15:07) | 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Delegation Returns North 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s high-level delegation to the South has returned North after a three-day visit for the Olympic opening ceremony and events as well as a rare concert by a North Korean art troupe in the South Sunday night. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on three occasions. Here are scenes from the concert that capped off the North Korean delegation’s visit South.

[Pkg]

The high-level North Korean delegation including envoy Kim Yo-jong and the President of the North's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam returned home on Sunday night on a private jet via Incheon Airport. The final stop of their three-day stay in the South involved watching the Samjiyon Orchestra's concert in Seoul along with President Moon Jae-in. Prior to the concert, Kim Yong-nam said that the delegation's visit had a special meaning. President Moon responded by calling for efforts to keep the momentum.

[Soundbite] Kim Yong-nam(President, Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of N. Korea) : "I am going home with the hope that we will meet again in the future now that we have created momentum and opportunity for meeting more often."

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We have create embers of hope, which we hope to cultivate further into a torchlight of peace."

Seated next to President Moon at the performance hall were Kim Yo-jong, Kim Yong-nam and Hyon Song-wol. The audience also included some 1,500 other spectators from all walks of life. In the second part of the concert, Hyon Song-wol staged a surprise performance.

[Soundbite] Hyon Song-wol(Head, Samjiyon Orchestra) : "I am Hyon Song-wol, the head of the Samjiyon Orchestra. I am very moved to be here today."

Singing a song about national reunification, Hyon song-wol impressed the audience with her stage manners. In the finale, Seo-hyun of the South Korean girl group Girls' Generation and the North Korean artists sang the song "Let's Meet Again" with a video of separated family reunions playing in the background to the audience's standing ovation. After the concert, President Moon gave a farewell to the North Korean delegation by offering to reach an understanding in order to overcome obstacles together. Prior to saying goodbye, Kim Yo-jong told First Lady Kim Jung-sook to visit Pyongyang no matter what.
  • Delegation Returns North
    • 입력 2018.02.12 (15:07)
    • 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45)
    News Today
Delegation Returns North
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s high-level delegation to the South has returned North after a three-day visit for the Olympic opening ceremony and events as well as a rare concert by a North Korean art troupe in the South Sunday night. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on three occasions. Here are scenes from the concert that capped off the North Korean delegation’s visit South.

[Pkg]

The high-level North Korean delegation including envoy Kim Yo-jong and the President of the North's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam returned home on Sunday night on a private jet via Incheon Airport. The final stop of their three-day stay in the South involved watching the Samjiyon Orchestra's concert in Seoul along with President Moon Jae-in. Prior to the concert, Kim Yong-nam said that the delegation's visit had a special meaning. President Moon responded by calling for efforts to keep the momentum.

[Soundbite] Kim Yong-nam(President, Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of N. Korea) : "I am going home with the hope that we will meet again in the future now that we have created momentum and opportunity for meeting more often."

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We have create embers of hope, which we hope to cultivate further into a torchlight of peace."

Seated next to President Moon at the performance hall were Kim Yo-jong, Kim Yong-nam and Hyon Song-wol. The audience also included some 1,500 other spectators from all walks of life. In the second part of the concert, Hyon Song-wol staged a surprise performance.

[Soundbite] Hyon Song-wol(Head, Samjiyon Orchestra) : "I am Hyon Song-wol, the head of the Samjiyon Orchestra. I am very moved to be here today."

Singing a song about national reunification, Hyon song-wol impressed the audience with her stage manners. In the finale, Seo-hyun of the South Korean girl group Girls' Generation and the North Korean artists sang the song "Let's Meet Again" with a video of separated family reunions playing in the background to the audience's standing ovation. After the concert, President Moon gave a farewell to the North Korean delegation by offering to reach an understanding in order to overcome obstacles together. Prior to saying goodbye, Kim Yo-jong told First Lady Kim Jung-sook to visit Pyongyang no matter what.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Art Troupe Heads Home
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.이홍기, ‘컬링’ 장혜지 만남 제의에 “응원가고 싶다”
  2. 2.제주 관광 온 20대 女 피살…“용의자는 숙소 관리인”
  3. 3.北, 고위급 대표단 평양 도착 일제히 보도
  4. 4.“화장이 얼었어요”…평창 추위 인증한 외국 스타들
  5. 5.美NBC 사과 불구 ‘한국비하’ 후폭풍…88올림픽 때도
  6. 6.‘용돈 보물찾기’…딸 집에 용돈 숨겨놓고 가는 아빠
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.