Delegation Returns North

North Korea’s high-level delegation to the South has returned North after a three-day visit for the Olympic opening ceremony and events as well as a rare concert by a North Korean art troupe in the South Sunday night. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on three occasions. Here are scenes from the concert that capped off the North Korean delegation’s visit South.



The high-level North Korean delegation including envoy Kim Yo-jong and the President of the North's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam returned home on Sunday night on a private jet via Incheon Airport. The final stop of their three-day stay in the South involved watching the Samjiyon Orchestra's concert in Seoul along with President Moon Jae-in. Prior to the concert, Kim Yong-nam said that the delegation's visit had a special meaning. President Moon responded by calling for efforts to keep the momentum.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-nam(President, Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of N. Korea) : "I am going home with the hope that we will meet again in the future now that we have created momentum and opportunity for meeting more often."



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We have create embers of hope, which we hope to cultivate further into a torchlight of peace."



Seated next to President Moon at the performance hall were Kim Yo-jong, Kim Yong-nam and Hyon Song-wol. The audience also included some 1,500 other spectators from all walks of life. In the second part of the concert, Hyon Song-wol staged a surprise performance.



[Soundbite] Hyon Song-wol(Head, Samjiyon Orchestra) : "I am Hyon Song-wol, the head of the Samjiyon Orchestra. I am very moved to be here today."



Singing a song about national reunification, Hyon song-wol impressed the audience with her stage manners. In the finale, Seo-hyun of the South Korean girl group Girls' Generation and the North Korean artists sang the song "Let's Meet Again" with a video of separated family reunions playing in the background to the audience's standing ovation. After the concert, President Moon gave a farewell to the North Korean delegation by offering to reach an understanding in order to overcome obstacles together. Prior to saying goodbye, Kim Yo-jong told First Lady Kim Jung-sook to visit Pyongyang no matter what.

입력 2018.02.12 (15:07) 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today

