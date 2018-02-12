[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's art troupe headed back to Pyongyang on Monday, wrapping up its six-day trip. The 137-member Samjiyon Orchestra led by North Korean politician and popular singer Hyon Song-wol returned home via the Gyeongui Line land route, passing through the inter-Korean transit office at 11:03 a.m. The orchestra performed at the Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung on Thursday and at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday in celebration of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Art Troupe Heads Home

입력 2018.02.12 (15:09) 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today

