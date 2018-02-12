- Art Troupe Heads Home
North Korea's art troupe headed back to Pyongyang on Monday, wrapping up its six-day trip. The 137-member Samjiyon Orchestra led by North Korean politician and popular singer Hyon Song-wol returned home via the Gyeongui Line land route, passing through the inter-Korean transit office at 11:03 a.m. The orchestra performed at the Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung on Thursday and at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Sunday in celebration of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.