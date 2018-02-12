[Anchor Lead]



The joint inter-Korean women's ice hockey team faces the powerhouse Sweden Monday evening. The unified team says they are determined to do their best following a disappointing loss to Sweden in their previous meeting last week.



[Pkg]



Goalkeeper Shin So-jung of the inter-Korean women's ice hockey team put up a fight against world number sixth ranked Switzerland in its first match. When the team's defeat was official, some players shed tears and left the arena. But it didn't take long for them to forget the pain of defeat. The players, who didn't get to see their family often while training, had their parents greet them with a surprise visit. An American mother who adopted Park Yoon-jung when she was just four months old wore her daughter's uniform, and congratulated the inter-Korean team's big first step.



[Soundbite] Robin Brandt(Mother of Park Yoon-jung)



Encouraged by the time spent with their families, the players will move beyond the first round loss and are determined to perform their best in the next match with Sweden.



[Soundbite] Jo Susie(Inter-Korean Women's Ice Hockey Team) : "We prepared for the Olympics for four years. We need to be more unified and work harder."



South and North Korean athletes mingled together and took photos in efforts to uplift the mood and atmosphere. The joint team will leave behind the first match and hopes for better results against Sweden.

Unified Hockey Team

입력 2018.02.12 (15:10) 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The joint inter-Korean women's ice hockey team faces the powerhouse Sweden Monday evening. The unified team says they are determined to do their best following a disappointing loss to Sweden in their previous meeting last week.



[Pkg]



Goalkeeper Shin So-jung of the inter-Korean women's ice hockey team put up a fight against world number sixth ranked Switzerland in its first match. When the team's defeat was official, some players shed tears and left the arena. But it didn't take long for them to forget the pain of defeat. The players, who didn't get to see their family often while training, had their parents greet them with a surprise visit. An American mother who adopted Park Yoon-jung when she was just four months old wore her daughter's uniform, and congratulated the inter-Korean team's big first step.



[Soundbite] Robin Brandt(Mother of Park Yoon-jung)



Encouraged by the time spent with their families, the players will move beyond the first round loss and are determined to perform their best in the next match with Sweden.



[Soundbite] Jo Susie(Inter-Korean Women's Ice Hockey Team) : "We prepared for the Olympics for four years. We need to be more unified and work harder."



South and North Korean athletes mingled together and took photos in efforts to uplift the mood and atmosphere. The joint team will leave behind the first match and hopes for better results against Sweden.