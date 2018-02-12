Cheering As One

[Anchor Lead]



The inter-Korean women's ice hockey team playing in the Olympics was itself headline news. But there were other interesting aspects as well such as North Korea's cheering squad. South and North were unified in their cheering for joint team. Take a look.



[Pkg]



North Korean cheerleaders enter the stadium waving hands for the very first match of the inter-Korean women's ice hockey team at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Cheering Squad) : "(How did you prepare for cheering?) Just look. You'll see."



The North's cheering squad first greets the audience with a song.



[Soundbite] "Nice to meet you."



When the match begins, they showcase synchronized moves and rallying chants.



[Soundbite] "We are one!"



They also expressed sighs of regret when the Korean team made mistakes. Those in the audience who saw the North's cheering up close and personal also had much to say.



[Soundbite] Joo Won-hee(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "I followed after the 'We are One' slogan. It was rather moving and wonderful. We are one!"



[Soundbite] (From the U.S.)



Though Korea suffered a crushing defeat of 8-0, the cheerleaders' songs of unity continued to the end.



[Soundbite] "Farewell. We'll meet again."



Meanwhile, regarding controversy that masks resembling North Korean founder Kim Il-sung were used during cheering, Seoul's Unification Ministry dismissed the claim, saying the mask simply played the part of a male for the female cheerleaders. The North Koreans will also show up for cheering for the joint team's second match scheduled Monday evening.

입력 2018.02.12 (15:12) 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today

