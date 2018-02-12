Strong Aftershock

[Anchor Lead]



A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Pohang in southeastern Korea early Sunday morning. Experts say the earthquake was unusual: it was the strongest aftershock since the main quake struck the city three months ago.



[Pkg]



The outer walls of a seven-story building have crumbled to the ground. Debris litters the streets and store windows have been shattered. Its inner walls have collapsed and broken water pipes have flooded an elevator. Items inside a store have fallen off the shelves.



[Soundbite] Chae Seon-seok(Pohang Resident) : "I woke up instantly and ran out without my clothes. There were several aftershocks, but this one was very big. I thought everything would come down."



At 5:03 AM Sunday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake erupted in an area five kilometers northwest of Buk-gu District in the city of Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. It was an aftershock of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked the city on November 15th last year. More than 30 people were injured from falling objects and 15 people were rescued after being trapped in an elevator.



[Soundbite] Park Cheol-hyeon(Pohang Resident) : "There was a thundering sound and then a rumble. I was trying to stand up, but it hurt too much."



There were extensive structural damage at some 40 schools in Pohang, the main prayer hall of Bogyeongsa Temple, and several more places. Reports of the tremor were received from not only Daegu, Busan, and areas farther south, but also from as far as Seoul.

