[Anchor Lead]



Team USA drew attention during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night, not because their jackets were stylish, but because they were self-heating. Korean researchers are also developing high tech heated clothing.



[Pkg]



During the Olympics opening ceremony, athletes of Team USA appear to be relaxed despite the freezing weather. The secret was their heated jackets, which contained heating pads on the inside. The pad works on batteries and can last for as long as 11 hours. The technology employs a cutting edge carbon print method. The manufacturer says the jacket is lighter and also water-resistant. This down jacket developed by a Korean firm also generates heat from the padded area, and temperatures can go up to over 35 degrees. The key to the technology is attaching the heating element and the fabric as close together as possible.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-hun(Outdoor Apparel Manufacturer) : "Staying still in a fixed posture feels colder. Heated products are especially helpful in these instances."



In the past, heat-releasing copper and nickel wires were used but now, metals are formed in threads which are woven into clothing. A heated vest developed by Korean researchers can be folded and crumpled at 40 degree temperature with no safety concerns. The shape also doesn't change even after multiple washes.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-yun(Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute) : "Technology has reached the stage where the heating elements can be made in highly flexible form and various size and designs."



If heating technologies for apparel advance further, applications are expected also in shoes and gloves.

Heated Jacket Tech

입력 2018.02.12 (15:19) 수정 2018.02.12 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Team USA drew attention during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night, not because their jackets were stylish, but because they were self-heating. Korean researchers are also developing high tech heated clothing.



[Pkg]



During the Olympics opening ceremony, athletes of Team USA appear to be relaxed despite the freezing weather. The secret was their heated jackets, which contained heating pads on the inside. The pad works on batteries and can last for as long as 11 hours. The technology employs a cutting edge carbon print method. The manufacturer says the jacket is lighter and also water-resistant. This down jacket developed by a Korean firm also generates heat from the padded area, and temperatures can go up to over 35 degrees. The key to the technology is attaching the heating element and the fabric as close together as possible.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-hun(Outdoor Apparel Manufacturer) : "Staying still in a fixed posture feels colder. Heated products are especially helpful in these instances."



In the past, heat-releasing copper and nickel wires were used but now, metals are formed in threads which are woven into clothing. A heated vest developed by Korean researchers can be folded and crumpled at 40 degree temperature with no safety concerns. The shape also doesn't change even after multiple washes.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-yun(Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute) : "Technology has reached the stage where the heating elements can be made in highly flexible form and various size and designs."



If heating technologies for apparel advance further, applications are expected also in shoes and gloves.