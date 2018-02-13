[Anchor Lead]



Some of the athletes participating at the PyeongChang Olympic Games are from warmer countries where it rarely ever snows. Adapting to the cold and windy weather of PyeongChangis a big challenge, but their passion for winter sports is unwavering. In our next report, we meet with Olympians from Thailand to hear their story.



The freezing weather at the Alpine Ski Resort in PyeongChang where wind chills plunge to minus 20-30 degrees Celsius and wind speeds surpass 20 meters per second has caused delays for some of the Olympic events. This athlete from Thailand takes this opportunity to renew her determination.



Another Thai athlete who has been awaiting his first competition decided to hit the slopes to acclimate himself to the snow. He almost gave up on skiing once because of his financial hardship, but he overcame his struggles and eventually became Thailand's national skier.



It's Thailand's fourth participation in the Winter Olympics. Its national skiers chose their path because some were mesmerized by snow that they saw on TV; others fell in love with the sport after skiing with their parents as young kids.



Fifteen countries participating in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics are located in warm regions where it never snows. Their athletes want to publicize the charms of winter sports to their compatriots back at home.

2018.02.13

