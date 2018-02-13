[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation to the South Korean president to visit Pyongyang drew particular attention and even praise during the recent high level North Korean delegation's visit to the South. Although many have welcomed the long-awaited thaw in inter-Korean relations, there are many obstacles that remain. For one, there’s concern Pyongyang could be using its recent peace overtures as a ruse to ease sanctions on the regime.



The next inter-Korean meeting will likely be on the topic of military that the two Koreas had agreed upon back in January. The two sides are also expected to further boost inter-Korean exchanges by holding a ministerial-level meeting or dispatching a special South Korean envoy to the North. However, sources say the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae believes that holding an inter-Korean summit would be unfeasible unless Pyongyang and Washington agree to talk. Pyongyang's demand that South Korea and the U.S. suspend their joint military exercises, which is postponed until after the Winter Olympic Games, may also affect the prospect of an inter-Korean summit. Washington insists that Pyongyang must take sincere measures to denuclearize in order to have dialogue.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Sung-wook(Korea University) : "Washington believes that Pyongyang is trying to use an inter-Korean summit to weaken the pressure and sanctions and undermine the South Korea-U.S. alliance."



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who recently visited PyeongChang, told reporters on his way back home that Washington will step up pressure on Pyongyang, but is willing to talk as well. His words hinted at the possibility of a slight change in the U.S. government's stance. Seoul has briefed Washington on the results of the North Korean delegation's visit to the South and is reportedly considering dispatching top security advisor Chung Eui-yong to the United States if needed.

Inter-Korean Thaw

입력 2018.02.13 (15:20) 수정 2018.02.13 (16:45) News Today

