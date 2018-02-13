Disinfectant Ruling

[Anchor Lead]



The Fair Trade Commission will penalize manufacturers and suppliers of humidifier disinfectants such as SK Chemical and Aekyung Company for failing to disclose the potential harms of their products. The commission overturned a lower body’s conclusion that cleared the companies of the accusations a year and a half ago.



These are Aekyung and E-Mart's humidifier disinfectants containing substances called CMIT and MIT, which were provided by SK Chemicals. The disinfectants boasted a lavender scent and claimed it had the effects of forest bathing. They also have clear marks indicating official certifications for quality and safety. However, CMIT and MIT are categorized as second-grade toxic inhalants by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. SK Chemicals' internal documents also warn that the materials can cause harm if they are inhaled. After conducting an epidemiological study, the Environment Ministry said that the substances are harmful. Based on these accounts, the Fair Trade Commission has concluded that quality descriptions and advertisements of the humidifier disinfectants were false and exaggerated. The watchdog decided to fine the companies and report former company executives to the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-jo(Fair Trade Commission Chairman) : "The production and sale of products related to the safety of consumers requires the exercise of meticulous care."



The commission overturned a conclusion that the risks of the disinfectants had not been confirmed, which came one and a half years ago and sparked disputes over possible pressure from outside. The Fair Trade Commission apologized to the victims, and promised to compensate them for their expenses to present evidence and pursue litigation. However, the prosecution has to decide whether to indict the companies within two months due to a statute of limitations.

