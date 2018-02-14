Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Roasted eggs, Misugaru(mixed grain powder latte), Sikhye(sweet Korean rice beverage)... There is an one place that you can enjoy all these yummy snacks. Today, we will take you to Korean jjim-jil-bang(Korean spa&sauna). Let's enjoy!





[Taste of Korea] Jjimjilbang snacks

입력 2018.02.14 (14:34) 수정 2018.02.14 (14:37) 페이스북 Live

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Roasted eggs, Misugaru(mixed grain powder latte), Sikhye(sweet Korean rice beverage)... There is an one place that you can enjoy all these yummy snacks. Today, we will take you to Korean jjim-jil-bang(Korean spa&sauna). Let's enjoy!



