복지시설 후원 제품에 폐기 앞둔 과자 포함…롯데제과 "착오"
설을 앞두고 롯데그룹 계열사인 롯데제과가 지방의 한 복지시설에 제품지원 활동을 벌였다가...
[Taste of Korea] Jjimjilbang snacks
입력 2018.02.14 (14:34) | 수정 2018.02.14 (14:37) 페이스북 Live
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Roasted eggs, Misugaru(mixed grain powder latte), Sikhye(sweet Korean rice beverage)... There is an one place that you can enjoy all these yummy snacks. Today, we will take you to Korean jjim-jil-bang(Korean spa&sauna). Let's enjoy!

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Roasted eggs, Misugaru(mixed grain powder latte), Sikhye(sweet Korean rice beverage)... There is an one place that you can enjoy all these yummy snacks. Today, we will take you to Korean jjim-jil-bang(Korean spa&sauna). Let's enjoy!

