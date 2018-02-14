KBS NEWS

Sentenced to 20 Years
입력 2018.02.14 (15:26) | 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

The long-time friend of ex-president Park Geun-hye, Choi Soon-sil, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At the center of a massive corruption scandal that gripped the nation, Choi was found guilty of most of the 19 charges against her, including bribery, influence peddling and extortion. The verdict comes 450 days after Choi was first taken into custody.

[Pkg]

The court has decided to severely punish Choi Soon-sil by sentencing her to 20 years in prison, 18 billion won in fines and 7.2 billion won in penalties. It took two and a half hours to read the long verdict. Choi was found guilty of most of the 19 charges she faced. The court also recognized her as an accomplice of former President Park Geun-hye. The judges decided to issue a harsh sentence for the former president's confidante for using presidential power to pursue her personal interests, causing national chaos that led to Park Geun-hye's impeachment by committing massive corruption in the government, and the lack of remorse for her wrongdoing. Choi listened quietly to her verdict, which took more than two hours to announce. This contrasts with her reaction to the prosecutors' decision to seek a 25-year prison term for her in late 2017. Back then, Choi screamed and appeared emotionally unstable. Prior to the announcement of the verdict, Choi complained of pain and briefly left the courtroom. Choi's attorney immediately said that his client would appeal.

[Soundbite] Lee Kyung-jae(Choi Soon-sil's Attorney) : "I am concerned that the judges based their decision on their personal convictions about the prosecutors' accusations."

Now that the court has recognized Choi as Park Geun-hye's accomplice, Park is at a greater disadvantage. The court will announce the verdict for the ousted president as early as next month.
