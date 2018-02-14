[Anchor Lead]



Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and taken into custody in court. The seven billion won Lotte gave to the K-Sports Foundation was determined by the court to have been a bribe. Shin’s sentence stands in sharp contrast to that of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong, who was freed last week after an appeals court gave him a two-and-a half-year suspended sentence.



[Pkg]



Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin appeared at a court with a calm appearance.



[Soundbite] "(Tell us about how you feel now waiting for a ruling?) ..."



He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and placed under custody on the spot. He had been due to visit and stay in PyeongChang as the chairman of the Korea Ski Association. Instead, he headed to a detention center. Shin was consistently denying the bribery nature of the seven billion won he gave to the K-Sports Foundation.



[Soundbite] Shin Dong-bin(Lotte Group Chairman (Dec. 6, 2016)) : "I never made a contribution to the K-Sport Foundation in expectation for some business favors."



However, judges had a different view. Shin held a private in-person meeting with former President Park Geun-hye when his company was desperate to re-gain a duty-free shop license after it had failed earlier. The bench also concluded that it's also probable that Park would have regarded the duty-free shop license as Lotte's pending issue Shin expected that the president's influence would be advantageous. For their sentencing of Shin, judges explained that leniency for the Lotte chief will lead other companies to consider bribery acceptable, although it's understandable that he could not reject the president's demand. Lotte is in shock, after its chief was arrested in court. Shortly after the ruling was delivered, the Korea Customs Service said that it will review the cancellation of Lotte's duty-free shop license in accordance with the law.

Lotte Bribery Verdict

입력 2018.02.14 (15:28) 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and taken into custody in court. The seven billion won Lotte gave to the K-Sports Foundation was determined by the court to have been a bribe. Shin’s sentence stands in sharp contrast to that of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong, who was freed last week after an appeals court gave him a two-and-a half-year suspended sentence.



[Pkg]



Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin appeared at a court with a calm appearance.



[Soundbite] "(Tell us about how you feel now waiting for a ruling?) ..."



He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and placed under custody on the spot. He had been due to visit and stay in PyeongChang as the chairman of the Korea Ski Association. Instead, he headed to a detention center. Shin was consistently denying the bribery nature of the seven billion won he gave to the K-Sports Foundation.



[Soundbite] Shin Dong-bin(Lotte Group Chairman (Dec. 6, 2016)) : "I never made a contribution to the K-Sport Foundation in expectation for some business favors."



However, judges had a different view. Shin held a private in-person meeting with former President Park Geun-hye when his company was desperate to re-gain a duty-free shop license after it had failed earlier. The bench also concluded that it's also probable that Park would have regarded the duty-free shop license as Lotte's pending issue Shin expected that the president's influence would be advantageous. For their sentencing of Shin, judges explained that leniency for the Lotte chief will lead other companies to consider bribery acceptable, although it's understandable that he could not reject the president's demand. Lotte is in shock, after its chief was arrested in court. Shortly after the ruling was delivered, the Korea Customs Service said that it will review the cancellation of Lotte's duty-free shop license in accordance with the law.