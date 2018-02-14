KBS NEWS

뉴스

복지시설 후원 제품에 폐기 앞둔 과자 포함…롯데제과 “착오”
복지시설 후원하고도 욕 먹는 롯데제과…도대체 왜?
설을 앞두고 롯데그룹 계열사인 롯데제과가 지방의 한 복지시설에 제품지원 활동을 벌였다가...
[영상] “드디어 터졌다!” 남북 단일팀 한일전서 ‘첫 골’
[속보 영상] “드디어 터졌다!” 남북 단일팀 한일전서 ‘첫 골’
 여자 아이스하키 남북 단일팀이 평창올림픽 첫 골을 따냈다.남북 단일팀 랜디 희수 그리핀은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Kim’s Reaction
입력 2018.02.14 (15:30) | 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Kim’s Reaction 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean media reports that leader Kim Jong-un was pleased with the result of his high-level delegation’s visit to the South last week. The North’s state-run Korean Central TV said he gave directions on how to liven up the atmosphere of dialogue and instructed practical measures to improve inter-Korean relations.

[Pkg]

North Korean envoy Kim Yo-jong is all smiles, with her arm linked with her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The photo was taken after the high-ranking North Korean delegation briefed Kim Jong-un on their visit to South Korea, which ended just the day before. Kim Jong-un reportedly said that the warm atmosphere of reconciliation and dialogue brought on by the Olympics should be further extended.

[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "Chairman Kim Jong-un provided detailed directions to improve inter-Korean relations and instructed that working-level measures be established in pertinent areas."

He also said that he was impressed by South Korea's sincere efforts toward the North Korean delegation. In an unprecedented move, the North Korean news media also revealed what Kim Yo-jong had briefed her brother about.

[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "She briefed him in detail about the contacts with Pres. Moon Jae-in and high-ranking S. Korean officials, and her observations about South Korea's intention and U.S. movements."

Experts believe that her remarks on U.S. movements had U.S.-DPRK relations in mind. It remains to be seen whether the North Korean leader's request for improvement in inter-Korean relations and practical measures could lead to real progress such as civilian group exchanges between the two Koreas.
  • Kim’s Reaction
    • 입력 2018.02.14 (15:30)
    • 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45)
    News Today
Kim’s Reaction
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean media reports that leader Kim Jong-un was pleased with the result of his high-level delegation’s visit to the South last week. The North’s state-run Korean Central TV said he gave directions on how to liven up the atmosphere of dialogue and instructed practical measures to improve inter-Korean relations.

[Pkg]

North Korean envoy Kim Yo-jong is all smiles, with her arm linked with her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The photo was taken after the high-ranking North Korean delegation briefed Kim Jong-un on their visit to South Korea, which ended just the day before. Kim Jong-un reportedly said that the warm atmosphere of reconciliation and dialogue brought on by the Olympics should be further extended.

[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "Chairman Kim Jong-un provided detailed directions to improve inter-Korean relations and instructed that working-level measures be established in pertinent areas."

He also said that he was impressed by South Korea's sincere efforts toward the North Korean delegation. In an unprecedented move, the North Korean news media also revealed what Kim Yo-jong had briefed her brother about.

[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "She briefed him in detail about the contacts with Pres. Moon Jae-in and high-ranking S. Korean officials, and her observations about South Korea's intention and U.S. movements."

Experts believe that her remarks on U.S. movements had U.S.-DPRK relations in mind. It remains to be seen whether the North Korean leader's request for improvement in inter-Korean relations and practical measures could lead to real progress such as civilian group exchanges between the two Koreas.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Lotte Bribery Verdict
  2. 다음기사 Olympic Spirit
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.복지시설 후원하고도 욕 먹는 롯데제과…도대체 왜?
  2. 2.최순실 중형, 정유라의 운명은?…“기소 여부 검토 중”
  3. 3.지난해 체불임금액 1조 3천억…5명 중 1명은 청년
  4. 4.최민정 실격…동메달 ‘킴 부탱’에 비난 쏟아져
  5. 5.GD, 2월 27일 입대 …“설레는 마음으로 기다려달라”
  6. 6.LA 한인타운서 80대 노인 ‘묻지마 폭행’ 당해
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.