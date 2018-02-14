[Anchor Lead]



North Korean media reports that leader Kim Jong-un was pleased with the result of his high-level delegation’s visit to the South last week. The North’s state-run Korean Central TV said he gave directions on how to liven up the atmosphere of dialogue and instructed practical measures to improve inter-Korean relations.



North Korean envoy Kim Yo-jong is all smiles, with her arm linked with her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The photo was taken after the high-ranking North Korean delegation briefed Kim Jong-un on their visit to South Korea, which ended just the day before. Kim Jong-un reportedly said that the warm atmosphere of reconciliation and dialogue brought on by the Olympics should be further extended.



[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "Chairman Kim Jong-un provided detailed directions to improve inter-Korean relations and instructed that working-level measures be established in pertinent areas."



He also said that he was impressed by South Korea's sincere efforts toward the North Korean delegation. In an unprecedented move, the North Korean news media also revealed what Kim Yo-jong had briefed her brother about.



[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (N. Korea, Feb. 13)) : "She briefed him in detail about the contacts with Pres. Moon Jae-in and high-ranking S. Korean officials, and her observations about South Korea's intention and U.S. movements."



Experts believe that her remarks on U.S. movements had U.S.-DPRK relations in mind. It remains to be seen whether the North Korean leader's request for improvement in inter-Korean relations and practical measures could lead to real progress such as civilian group exchanges between the two Koreas.

Kim's Reaction

