Olympic Spirit

복지시설 후원 제품에 폐기 앞둔 과자 포함…롯데제과 "착오"
복지시설 후원하고도 욕 먹는 롯데제과…도대체 왜?
설을 앞두고 롯데그룹 계열사인 롯데제과가 지방의 한 복지시설에 제품지원 활동을 벌였다가...
입력 2018.02.14 (15:32) | 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A surprising scene played out on camera at the Olympic short track speed skating training facility. South and North Korea skaters practiced in the same rink with American athletes. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said this was another great gesture.

[Pkg]

The third joint training session for South and North Korean short track speed skaters took place at Gangneung Yeongdong University. On another side of the rink, American skaters are working on shortening their lap times. North Korean skater Choe Un-song closely watched his American counterparts in action. The first-ever three-team practice on the same rink came about when North Korea gained consent from the American coach to change their training time to practice with the South Korean team. The joint training was scrutinized as the U.S. and North Korea had exhibited chilly attitudes at the opening ceremony, reflecting the hostile relationship between the two countries. However, the North Korean coach refused to stretch the meaning of the joint practice.

[Soundbite] Yun Chol(Coach, N. Korean Short Track Speed Skating Team) : "There's nothing strange about it. On the ice, we train together with skaters from the U.S. and other countries."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who visited the KBS Olympic studio at PyeongChang, saw the joint training as another great gesture. His remark probably meant that just as a single photograph of South and North Korean gymnasts taken at the Rio Summer Olympic Games left deep impressions around the world that exchanges through sports should be promoted, regardless of political inclinations.

[Soundbite] Thomas Bach(IOC President)

It remains to be seen whether the PyeongChang Olympics can help turn the atmosphere around through sports, just as IOC President Bach expects.
