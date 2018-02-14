Cheerleader Tour

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean cheerleaders have been sticking to a very tight schedule since they came to the South on February 7th, but they finally found time to tour downtown Gangneung. They held an impromptu performance and took a walk along a scenic route, while receiving warmly greetings from local residents.



North Korean cheerleaders, wearing red uniforms and fur hats, board a bus. There was no match for the inter-Korean hockey team or North Korean athletes that day, so they're off to tour Gangneung for the first time. Six days have passed since they came to South Korea.



[Soundbite] "(How do you feel about the tour?) It's going to be fun."



North Korean journalists got busy as well.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "Hey, smile."



More than 10 reporters carried out their assignments with care.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "We have to run quickly over to that side, because we have to be ahead of the cheering squad."



[Soundbite] "(Aren't you having fun covering the outing?) This isn't covering the outing."



While visiting Ojukheon House in Gangneung, the North Korean cheering squad suddenly formed a band and put on a surprise show. They sang and danced, while showing off their impressive musical skills. South Korean residents gave them a big applause for the surprise performance.



[Soundbite] Seong Hae-yong(Seoul Resident) : "The two Koreas don't seem that different. We have much in common. I'm moved."



Prior to the performance, the North Koreans walked along Gyeongpo Beach and admired the beautiful scenery. They even showed their affection for South Koreans by waving at onlookers. Their outing to Gangneung came on the eve of the unified women's ice hockey team's match against Japan.



[Soundbite] Kang Seung-il(N. Korean Official) : "Japan should apologize and compensate us for many wrongdoings. I believe the unified team will play well."



The North Koreans promised to cheer even harder for the unified team, which is looking for its first Olympic win.

입력 2018.02.14 (15:34) 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today

