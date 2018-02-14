KBS NEWS

뉴스

복지시설 후원 제품에 폐기 앞둔 과자 포함…롯데제과 “착오”
복지시설 후원하고도 욕 먹는 롯데제과…도대체 왜?
설을 앞두고 롯데그룹 계열사인 롯데제과가 지방의 한 복지시설에 제품지원 활동을 벌였다가...
[영상] “드디어 터졌다!” 남북 단일팀 한일전서 ‘첫 골’
[속보 영상] “드디어 터졌다!” 남북 단일팀 한일전서 ‘첫 골’
 여자 아이스하키 남북 단일팀이 평창올림픽 첫 골을 따냈다.남북 단일팀 랜디 희수 그리핀은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
평창동계올림픽
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Cheerleader Tour
입력 2018.02.14 (15:34) | 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Cheerleader Tour 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean cheerleaders have been sticking to a very tight schedule since they came to the South on February 7th, but they finally found time to tour downtown Gangneung. They held an impromptu performance and took a walk along a scenic route, while receiving warmly greetings from local residents.

[Pkg]

North Korean cheerleaders, wearing red uniforms and fur hats, board a bus. There was no match for the inter-Korean hockey team or North Korean athletes that day, so they're off to tour Gangneung for the first time. Six days have passed since they came to South Korea.

[Soundbite] "(How do you feel about the tour?) It's going to be fun."

North Korean journalists got busy as well.

[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "Hey, smile."

More than 10 reporters carried out their assignments with care.

[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "We have to run quickly over to that side, because we have to be ahead of the cheering squad."

[Soundbite] "(Aren't you having fun covering the outing?) This isn't covering the outing."

While visiting Ojukheon House in Gangneung, the North Korean cheering squad suddenly formed a band and put on a surprise show. They sang and danced, while showing off their impressive musical skills. South Korean residents gave them a big applause for the surprise performance.

[Soundbite] Seong Hae-yong(Seoul Resident) : "The two Koreas don't seem that different. We have much in common. I'm moved."

Prior to the performance, the North Koreans walked along Gyeongpo Beach and admired the beautiful scenery. They even showed their affection for South Koreans by waving at onlookers. Their outing to Gangneung came on the eve of the unified women's ice hockey team's match against Japan.

[Soundbite] Kang Seung-il(N. Korean Official) : "Japan should apologize and compensate us for many wrongdoings. I believe the unified team will play well."

The North Koreans promised to cheer even harder for the unified team, which is looking for its first Olympic win.
  • Cheerleader Tour
    • 입력 2018.02.14 (15:34)
    • 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45)
    News Today
Cheerleader Tour
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean cheerleaders have been sticking to a very tight schedule since they came to the South on February 7th, but they finally found time to tour downtown Gangneung. They held an impromptu performance and took a walk along a scenic route, while receiving warmly greetings from local residents.

[Pkg]

North Korean cheerleaders, wearing red uniforms and fur hats, board a bus. There was no match for the inter-Korean hockey team or North Korean athletes that day, so they're off to tour Gangneung for the first time. Six days have passed since they came to South Korea.

[Soundbite] "(How do you feel about the tour?) It's going to be fun."

North Korean journalists got busy as well.

[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "Hey, smile."

More than 10 reporters carried out their assignments with care.

[Soundbite] (N. Korean Reporter) : "We have to run quickly over to that side, because we have to be ahead of the cheering squad."

[Soundbite] "(Aren't you having fun covering the outing?) This isn't covering the outing."

While visiting Ojukheon House in Gangneung, the North Korean cheering squad suddenly formed a band and put on a surprise show. They sang and danced, while showing off their impressive musical skills. South Korean residents gave them a big applause for the surprise performance.

[Soundbite] Seong Hae-yong(Seoul Resident) : "The two Koreas don't seem that different. We have much in common. I'm moved."

Prior to the performance, the North Koreans walked along Gyeongpo Beach and admired the beautiful scenery. They even showed their affection for South Koreans by waving at onlookers. Their outing to Gangneung came on the eve of the unified women's ice hockey team's match against Japan.

[Soundbite] Kang Seung-il(N. Korean Official) : "Japan should apologize and compensate us for many wrongdoings. I believe the unified team will play well."

The North Koreans promised to cheer even harder for the unified team, which is looking for its first Olympic win.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Olympic Spirit
  2. 다음기사 GM Plant Shutdown
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
2018 평창동계올림픽
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.복지시설 후원하고도 욕 먹는 롯데제과…도대체 왜?
  2. 2.최순실 중형, 정유라의 운명은?…“기소 여부 검토 중”
  3. 3.지난해 체불임금액 1조 3천억…5명 중 1명은 청년
  4. 4.최민정 실격…동메달 ‘킴 부탱’에 비난 쏟아져
  5. 5.GD, 2월 27일 입대 …“설레는 마음으로 기다려달라”
  6. 6.LA 한인타운서 80대 노인 ‘묻지마 폭행’ 당해
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.