GM Plant Shutdown
입력 2018.02.14 (15:37) | 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

General Motors has announced its plan to shut down a car factory in the city of Gunsan. The decision reportedly shocked GM Korea's labor union, partner-companies and the local community as a whole. The automaker says it will suspend the production of new cars unless the South Korean government takes emergency measures by the end of this month.

[Pkg]

Things at GM Korea began to get shaky about four years ago. GM Korea used to produce cars for the European market, but the situation took a turn for the worse after they withdrew from its operations in Europe. Rumors about the automaker's likely withdrawal from Korea surfaced following the sudden replacement of the owner of local operations last year, coupled with the global economic downturn, weakening domestic demand and a three-trillion-won cumulative deficit. So far, GM has ambiguously avoided speculations.

[Soundbite] Kaher Kazem(CEO, GM Korea (Parliamentary Inspection of Gov. Offices, Oct. 2017))

But the recent two visits to Korea by the automaker's overseas business director and the latest announcement of GM's stance served as ultimatums. GM is demanding extensive support and emergency measures in order to maintain thousands of jobs and allocate the manufacturing of new cars by the end of this month. In other words, the automaker is demanding not only further investments or financial support, but also labor unions' self-rescue efforts. But many doubt the true reasons behind GM Korea's crisis. Some say that the automaker deliberately caused its insolvency due to excessive cost-to-sales ratio and the parent company's high-interest loans. GM currently provides about 300,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The South Korean government is facing a big challenge, as the automaker's choice may result in a massive loss of jobs. The government has expressed regret over GM Korea's decision and promised to conduct an objective survey, while also demanding responsible self-rescue measures from General Motors.
