Working the Holidays

The Lunar New Year holiday weekend begins Thursday in Korea. Many are looking forward to the long weekend. However, there are some workers here who won’t be able to take a single day off. Here’s what they’ll be up to during the break.



During lunch time, this convenience store in Seoul is full with customers who stop by to buy snacks or a quick and simple meal. The owner has to keep his seat and placate his hungry stomach with a yogurt.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner (Voice modified)) : "I work alone. So I have to lock the store each time I go to the restroom. I have no time to go out and take a meal. I eat leftovers from the previous day."



Convenience store owners have a 15-minute lunch break on average. They work 66 hours a week, nearly 30 percent more than the average work hours of other self-employed people. Most convenience store owners complain that they are suffering from digestive disorders, joint illnesses, insomnia and depression. The largest difficulty is a serious lack of days off. Convenience store owners take two days off a month on average. But nearly 40 percent answered that they have no days off at all. In order to take a day off on national holidays, convenience store owners want to introduce a system that gives them greater autonomy in running their businesses. On the other hand, they worry about penalties that could be imposed by the parent company of their convenience store.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hoon(Convenience Store Owners' Association) : "I want to give and receive New Year's bows. I want to live as a human. It doesn't mean that I will close down. I want a little operational autonomy to celebrate the Lunar New Year."



The Seoul metropolitan government announced the results of the first study on the working conditions of convenience store owners. The city government will work to introduce a system that guarantees convenience store owners sufficient rest and days off. As part of the efforts, it will ask the central government to revise related laws.

Working the Holidays

입력 2018.02.14 (15:39) 수정 2018.02.14 (16:45) News Today

